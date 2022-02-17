Meghan Anderson

Meghan Anderson, a 2019 Verona Area High School graduate, was named Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Northern State University (South Dakota) softball player and former Verona standout Meghan Anderson was named Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Anderson threw two complete games for Northern State — who competes in Division II — against Dickinson State on Feb. 11 and College of Saint Mary on Feb. 12. In a combined 15 innings, Anderson racked up 30 strikeouts to go along with a 0.93 ERA. The right-handed junior tallied 15 strikeouts in both games, which tied a school record.

As a senior at Verona in 2019, Anderson shared Big Eight Player of the Year honors and helped the Wildcats to a conference championship with a 16-0 Big Eight record.

