Meghan Anderson, a 2019 Verona Area High School graduate, recently set a single season strikeout record after wrapping up her season pitching for Division II Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Anderson set the school’s single season strikeout record with 218 strikeouts. It broke the previous record (189) she set last year. She has racked up 475 strikeouts in two and a half years. Northern State University played only 10 games in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She ranked No. 13 in the nation in Division II for strikeouts this season and ranked No. 18 in strikeouts per seven innings at 9.5.
Anderson went 9-16 and posted a 3.77 ERA. She tossed two shutouts in 26 starts. NSU went 12-38, 4-24 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Augustana went 27-3 to win the NSIC.
Anderson went 53-7 with a 1.54 ERA, 545 strikeouts, 26 shutouts and 10 saves in her four years as a varsity starter for Verona. She still holds the Verona school record for strikeouts. She was a four-time all-Big Eight Conference selection, two-time all-state pick and finalist for the Wisconsin Pitcher of the Year award as a senior.