Two of the Blomberg triplets made it official they would be playing Division I softball in college.
Both seniors Hilary Blomberg and Addison Blomberg were a part of five Verona senior student-athletes to sign National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Verona Area High School Fieldhouse.
Hilary Blomberg signed to play softball at the University of Wisconsin and Addison signed to play softball at South Dakota State.
There were about 80 VAHS students, coaches and community members there to support the student-athletes in the signings.
The other VAHS student-athletes who signed were seniors Lilliah Blum, who will play soccer at the University of Utah; Riley Peterson, who will play baseball at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Lauren Volk, who will play lacrosse at Division II Grand Valley State.
Hilary Blomberg
Blomberg was named first-team all-state last season and Big Eight Conference Player of the Year for her performance in leading Verona to a 17-5 record.
Blomberg hit .600 with six home runs and 30 RBIs. She also posted a 12-5 record as a pitcher with a 1.58 ERA and 143 strikeouts.
Blomberg has been a fixture in the Wildcats’ lineup for three years. In the offseason, she plays with Addison on the Wisconsin Bandits U18 club team.
“I’m one step closer to becoming a Badger,” said Hilary, who is still awaiting her acceptance letter.
She credits her sister, Addison for helping her improve as a player.
“Addison has been my No. 1 person to help me improve my softball skills,” Hilary said. “It’s exciting that we are signing to play in college on the same day.”
Hilary said she’s excited she got to experience signing to play college softball with Addison on the same day.
“It’s really rewarding,” Addison added.
She recalls always going to Wisconsin softball camps and getting to know the coaches.
“I’m primarily being recruited as a hitter,” Hilary said. “The coaches told me the fastest way I could play is probably as a DP (designated player) or pinch hitter.
Hilary is an ace pitcher for the Wildcats, but she has a ton of experience playing catcher for the Wisconsin Bandits club team.
Addison Blomberg
Addison Blomberg was first-team all-conference as an infielder last year. She hit .355 with one home run and nine RBIs.
“It means a lot,” Addison said. “It’s always been a dream to go (play softball in college).”
Addison considered offers from Winona State and some other Division III schools. She visited South Dakota State on Aug. 28 before making her decision.
Addison said the reasons she selected the Jackrabbits is the school’s environment and location.
To sign the same day as her sister Hilary, she said was rewarding. Addison has the flexibility to play several positions. She was recruited as an outfielder, middle infielder and catcher.
Blum
Blum was named second-team all-state by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association last year. Blum, who was named the Big Eight Conference Player of the Year, scored 32 goals and had 15 assists, to lead the Wildcats to a second straight conference championship.
“It feels like all my hard work has paid off,” Blum said.
Blum said the campus is beautiful and she connected with the coaching staff. Blum plays on the club team FC Wisconsin U17, and she has experience as a forward and midfielder.
Peterson
Peterson was the ace for a Verona baseball team that made a run to the WIAA Division 1 sectional last season.
Peterson, a lefty pitcher, went 4-1 with a 2.24 ERA last season. He struck out 53 and walked 14 in 34 ⅓ innings pitched.
UW-Milwaukee went 20-30 and finished last in the Horizon League with a 9-18 record last season. Wright State captured the conference championship with a record of 20-9.
Volk
Volk helped the Verona girls lacrosse team win the Madison Area Conference championship last spring. Volk had 26 goals and 14 assists and was second on the team behind teammate Abbi Rupnow. Volk helped the Wildcats finish 13-2 and earn a No. 2-state ranking in the maxpreps state poll.
“It’s such a relief to know that I will be going to play Division II lacrosse,” Volk said. “It’s such a blessing for me.”
She had two goals and four assists in a 19-7 win over Oregon to clinch the conference title. Volk also considered Butler.
Volk said during her visit in December last year, she had a connection with the phenomenal coaches, program and facilities.
“They all gave me support and made me feel welcome,” Volk said.