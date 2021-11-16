For four years, Verona seniors Claudia Bobb and Delaney McIntosh were essentially attached at the hip.
They entered high school playing the same libero and defensive specialist position. As teammates they both starred as outside hitters for their Capital Volleyball Academy club team. Each made the switch to an outside hitter the final three years of their prep career with the Wildcats. As teammates, they have been through the highs of winning Big Eight Conference, regional championships and the emotional toll of dropping a heartbreaking sectional match.
They have experienced the COVID-19 pandemic that wiped out postseason play their junior year because of a positive case in the program and the emotions of dealing with a season-ending injury.
Bobb and McIntosh were two Verona Area High School student-athletes who signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the high school and both will embark on collegiate careers where they are back playing libero.
Bobb signed to play volleyball at Southern Illinois University and McIntosh signed to play volleyball at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado when the fall signing period opened Wednesday.
“Even though we played the same position there was never any tension,” McIntosh said. “I’m really grateful I got to play with Claudia for eight years in club volleyball and high school.”
The other two athletes who signed are Kenzie Zuehl who signed to swim at Division II Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan, and Jake Hagen who signed to play lacrosse at Division II Young Harris College in Young Harris, Georgia.
Bobb to join Salukis
After attending a volleyball camp at SIU in the summer, Bobb came away impressed by the culture.
She made it official and committed to join the Salukis.
“It’s really reassuring to know I officially have a place to go,” Bobb said. “I’m just really excited for what is to come and the opportunity.”
Bobb also considered Northern Illinois University, Winona State University and Bemidji State University.
She said the coaches and the people she met during her visit really made the experience.
“I just liked the environment on the court when I went to a camp there,” she said.
Bobb was named first-team Big Eight All-Conference as an outside hitter. It marks the second season that Bobb has earned first-team honors. Two years ago as a sophomore, Bobb was named first-team all-conference as an outside hitter.
SIU is 5-24, 0-16 in the Missouri Valley Conference this season.
McIntosh headed to Rocky Mountain state
McIntosh has to rehab from a torn ACL injury before she can contribute at Colorado State.
Two weeks before the regional tournament started, McIntosh suffered a torn ACL in a conference match against Beloit Memorial.
“I love the culture and the community in Fort Collins,” McIntosh said. “I’m very excited to be a part of the team there. Step one is just rehabbing my knee. It’s been a long road coming but even further than where I’m ready to be at Colorado State.”
McIntosh was named first-team Big Eight All-Conference as an outside hitter.
Colorado State is 16-8, 12-3 in the Mountain West Conference. Colorado St. head coach Tom Hilbert leads the Rams. Hilbert is in his 25th year coaching Colorado State and 33rd overall. Hilbert owns a career record of 773-214 (.783), including a 599-142 (.808) mark during his tenure at Colorado St.
The Rams have developed into a perennial power qualifying for the NCAA Tournament in 25 straight seasons. The Rams have made six NCAA Regional Semifinal appearances (Sweet 16). Hilbert has been named the 12 Mountain West Coach of the Year 12 times in the league’s 21-year history. At the end of spring 2021, Hilbert ranks ninth among active Division I head coaches (14th all-time) for winning percentage (.786), and seventh for total wins (764).
“I think the volleyball community that the volleyball team has built in Fort Collins it’s unlike anything I have ever seen before,” she said. “I think what really sealed the deal for me are the players and coaches. I think the coaches there are exceptionally unique and heartfelt with their players.”
Zuehl heading to Grand Valley State
The VAHS senior swimmer competed at the WIAA Division 1 state meet four straight years.
Zuehl said she’s excited to attend Grand Valley State.
“I’m super grateful and I think it will be a good way to continue doing the thing I love the most,” Zuehl said.
She considered several other Division I schools, but liked the family feeling at Grand Valley State.
“I just fell in love with everything about it,” she said. “I love the team, coaches and the location.”
Zuehl was a fixture on both the 200 free and 200 medley relays every season at state. She was on the 200-meter medley relay team as a freshman that captured the WIAA Division 1 state title in 2018.
She was a member of the Wildcats’ 200 free relay Saturday that finished eighth at state, at the Waukesha South Natatorium. Zuehl also was a member of the 200 medley relay that took 12th place at state.
Hagen to join Mountain Lions
Hagen has been a lockdown goaltender for Verona during his prep career.
He’s a member of the Alpha Lacrosse club team. He was named a CST exposure All-Star and a Can-Am All-Star.
Hagen had a 52.6% save percentage last season. In 13 games played, Hagen had a 12.8 goals against average.
“It’s a big achievement,” Hagen said. “I have been wanting to play lacrosse for over 10 years.”
Hagen said he considered Ohio Northern, Illinois Wesleyan, Louis University and Paul de Wallace.
Hagen said Young Harris is in the mountains and it has small class sizes that will help him out as a learner.
“The coaches on the team are unlike any other coaches,” he said.
Young Harris College competes in the Peach Belt Conference. In a season shortened by COVID-19 last year, Young Harris went 3-3. The Mountain Lions finished 6-7 in 2019.
Michael Herring was named the Young Harris men’s lacrosse coach Oct. 19, 2020.
Herring coached three seasons as the boys lacrosse team at the Blue Ridge School in St. George, Virginia. Herring also was named coach of the New England Select Lacrosse League Black Team for U.S. Lacrosse U15 National Championship where his team advanced to the semifinals in 2009 and came in third place a year later.