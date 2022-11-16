Two Verona girls basketball players signed National Letters of Intent on Friday, Nov. 11, at the Verona Area Fieldhouse.
Senior Abbi Rupnow signed to play lacrosse at Division I Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. Lambe signed to play basketball at Division II St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Rupnow
Rupnow led the Verona girls lacrosse club team with 54 goals and 20 assists last year.
She helped the Wildcats win a conference championship.
“I’m really excited to sign to make it official because I committed more than a year ago,” Rupnow said. “I’m super excited to go there next year.”
She toured Mercer University in September 2021. Rupnow said she got to know the coaches and they were welcoming and supportive.
Rupnow played in an Under Armour combine and that is where coaches from Mercer learned about her.
Rupnow said she was recruited as a midfielder.
She has the same goals in basketball and she does in lacrosse.
“I want to win another conference championship and make a deep run in the playoffs,” she said of the girls basketball team. “For lacrosse, I want to get a third conference championship and make it to state.”
The Verona girls lacrosse team lost to Hudson 8-6 in a second-round playoff game last year.
Lambe
Lambe said it felt really good to finally sign her NLI to make it official that she would play basketball at St. Cloud State.
Lambe, a 6-foot-2 post player, averaged a team-high 13.5 points per game last season en route to earning first-team Big Eight All-Conference honors and honorable mention Division 1 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State.
For her AAU team, Let It Rain, she also played as a post player, but said she’s been working on her outside shooting.
“I feel like I have definitely worked on my shot and outside game on the perimeter,” Lambe said. “I think it will give me more versatility than I have had in previous years.”
Lambe said she can be used on the outside more in different offensive sets.
When she toured St. Cloud, Lambe made an immediate connection with the coaching staff.
“When I got there the assistant coaches hugged me and that is when I knew I would be seen as part of the basketball family,” Lambe said.
St. Cloud State went 24-5 and finished as the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North Division co-champions with Minnesota Duluth with a 19-2 mark last year.