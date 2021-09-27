Aidan Manning finished fourth out of 299 runners at the prestigious Midwest Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.
The Verona senior helped the Wildcats to an eighth-place finish out of 44 teams at one of the region’s largest cross country meets. Verona collected 303 points. Homestead won the boys team title with 98 points.
Manning crossed the finish line with a time of 15 minutes, 27.6 seconds. Warren’s (Illinois) Luke Wiley won the invitational with a time of 15:05. Junior Max Metcalf finished 43rd with a time of 16:39.7. Fellow junior Ryan Cassidy also cracked the top 50 by timing in at 16:45.7, good for 49th. Senior Ryan Ochowski placed 94th with a time of 17:12.9. The Wildcats’ five was rounded out by senior Kendall Riddle’s 17:27.9.
Senior Emma Petta placed 94th out of 248 racers to lead the Verona girls team to a 20th-place finish at the Midwest Invitational.
Hinsdale Central (Illinois) took home the team title with 63 points. Verona finished with 525 points.
Freshman Liz den Daas was less than three seconds behind Petta, placing 99th with a time of 20:54. Close behind was junior Sotera Boado clocking in at 20:55.2, good for 102nd. Senior Payette Neess finished 112th with a time of 21:03.4. Verona’s scoring was capped off by sophomore Ava Bogen’s 21:24.8.