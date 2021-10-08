Both the Verona boys and girls cross country teams placed third at the Viking Invitational on Thursday, Oct. 7, at McCarty Park in West Allis.
The Wildcat boys collected 81 points. Wauwatosa East finished first with 46 points. Kenosha Indian Trail took second with 70 points.
In the girls’ race, Middleton took the top spot with 48 points. New Berlin Eisenhower edged Verona 97-142 to take second place.
Senior Aidan Manning had the highest placement for either Verona team with a third-place finish in the boys’ race with a time of 16 minutes, 0.3 seconds. Wauwatosa East had the top two finishers with seniors Aidan Matthai (15:39.3) and Grant Matthai (15:55.5).
Junior Ryan Cassidy placed just outside the top 10 out of 121 runners, taking 12th place with a time of 17:02.2. Senior Ryan Ochowski (16th, 17:06.7) and junior Max Metcalf (17th, 17:11) placed back-to-back in the field. Senior Kendall Riddle finished 33rd with a 17:40.9 to round out the Wildcat scoring.
Sophomore Lexi Remiker paced the girls with a time of 20:45.9, good for 13th out of 108 runners.
New Berlin Eisenhower freshman Faith Wehrman won the race with a time of 18:16.1. Middleton had second, third and fourth finishers.
Verona junior Sotera Boado clocked in at 21:05.7 to take 21st. Senior Payette Neess placed 25th with a time of 21:14.9. The Wildcats were rounded out with senior Emma Petta’s 21:38.9 and junior Hannah Dohnal’s 21:53.
Verona will race at the Big Eight Conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Sheehan Park in Sun Prairie.