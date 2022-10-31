Senior Blake Oleson placed 13th at the WIAA Division 1 boys state cross country meet on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Senior Nathan Simon finished 52nd in the boys' race.
“I think both boys ran incredibly well for the first time at the large state meet at Ridges,” Verona boys head coach Randy Marks said. “Blake's strategy was impeccable as he got out in the top 20 at about a five-minute pace and ran controlled and moved from 20th at the mile to 13th at the end.”
Junior Lexi Remiker took 105th in the girls' race.
“Lexi got off to a really good start in the first mile and then struggled after that,” Verona girls head coach Dave Nelson said. “It was definitely a great opportunity to be immersed in the environment of the state meet and gain some much needed experience. I know that she benefited greatly from competing. She now knows where the bar is set for next season and I hope that she can bring the rest of her teammates along for the ride.”
Oleson clocked in at 16 minutes, 07.1 seconds to take 13th out of 190 racers. Simon crossed the finish line at 16:52.3 to take 52nd overall.
Oleson fell short of the podium, but Marks noted that he still may receive first-team all-state honors as Oleson was 15th among all finishers in all divisions.
“We were very happy with the efforts of both boys all season long,” Marks said. “They were the most consistent runners on the team and always came through in the big meets when we really needed them. Both were team captains and left a legacy of hard work, belief in themselves under any circumstances, and the ability to deliver at crunch time. Hopefully our younger runners will use them as a template for their future success.”
Oleson ran the second fastest time for any Verona runner at Ridges Golf Course ever, according to Marks.
Onalaska sophomore Manny Putz won the boys race with a time of 15:26.7. Stevens Point won the team title with 39 points. Oconomowoc earned runner-up honors with 86 points.
Remiker finished her race at 21:03.8. Remiker and Simon were running in their first state meet, while Oleson competed at state his sophomore season at the alternate meet in Janesville.
DC Everest junior Sara Mlodik won the girls' race with a time of 18:06.6. Muskego won the team title with 45 points, while Slinger took second with 110 points.