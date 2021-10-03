Ryan Cassidy placed ninth to lead the Verona boys cross country team at the Mukwonago Invitational Thursday, Sept. 30, at Mukwonago High School.
The Wildcat girls, led by Emma Petta, earned runner-up honors at the eight-team invitational.
The Verona girls collected 75 points to finish second behind Arrowhead’s 52. Brookfield East placed third with 87 points.
All five of Verona’s runners placed inside the top 20. Petta paced the Wildcats with a time of 20 minutes, 45.35 seconds to take 11th overall in the 78-runner field. Boado Sotera (20:52.08) and Liz den Daas (20:52.22) placed 13th and 14th, respectively. Payette Neess took 17th with a time of 21:03.86. Hannah Dohnal clocked in at 21:10.94 to round out the Wildcat scoring.
In the boys’ race, Cassidy clocked in with a time of 16:47.74. Waukesha North’s Patrick Wills won the invitational with a time of 15:49.7. Arrowhead finished first as a team with 52 points, followed by Waukesha North (77). Verona placed third with 100 points, 10 ahead of host Mukwonago (110).
Ryan Ochowski finished 15th out of 87 runners with a time of 17:21.26. Max Metcalf crossed the finish line at 17:33.32 to finish 20th. Kendall Riddle earned a 25th-place finish with a time of 17:42.39.
The Wildcats were rounded out by Emerson Crabb’s 18:20.8.