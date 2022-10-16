The Verona boys and girls cross country teams both placed third at the Big Eight Conference championships on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Sheehan Park in Sun Prairie.
The Wildcat girls were led by junior Lexi Remiker’s third-place finish, clocking in at 20 minutes, 14.8 seconds. Middleton (75) edged out Verona (76) by a point to earn runner-up honors. Madison West ran away with the team title with 49 points.
Verona senior Blake Oleson paced the boys team with a fourth-place finish, crossing the finish line at 16:38.6. Madison West (60) clipped Middleton (61) for the Big Eight title. Verona placed third with 72 points.
“Despite some excellent runs by some of our boys we were not able to put the whole package together today,” Verona boys head coach Randy Marks said. “We were 11 points short from winning today despite having three boys in the top 11 and two first-team all-conference runners. I don't believe we have ever had two first-team runners since we have entered the Big Eight Conference.”
Sophomore Liz den Daas also cracked the top 10 for the Wildcat girls, placing ninth with a time of 20:34.8. Senior Sotera Boado finished 19th with a time of 21:02.9. Verona was rounded out with senior Hannah Dohnal (21st, 21:08.2) and junior Ava Bogen (22nd, 21:15.8).
Middleton senior Zaira Malloy-Salgado finished first with a time of 19:18.3.
The Verona boys also had a pair of top-10 finishers as senior Ryan Cassiday placed seventh with a time of 16:48. Senior Nathan Simon clocked in at 16:58.1, good for 11th overall.
Juniors Cole Bremmer (21st, 17:32.1) and Josh Slager (29th, 17:56.8) rounded out the Wildcat boys. Verona will see both Madison West and Middleton at a WIAA Division 1 sectional on Oct. 22.
“One of our runners said he gave us a B- for our performance but I would say straight B would be closer,” Marks said. “It will take at least an A- at sectionals if we want to displace one of these two teams and qualify for state for state as a team.”