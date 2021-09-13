Aidan Manning won his third straight race to start the season as the senior helped the Verona boys cross country team to a first-place finish at the Madison West Invitational Saturday, Sept. 11, at Lake Farm Park.
Junior Sotera Boado paced the Wildcat girls cross country team to a third-place finish at the SPASH Invitational Saturday, Sept. 11, in Stevens Point.
Madison West Invitational
Manning continued his hot streak to start the season by clocking in at 16 minutes, 0.82 seconds to top the 61-runner field. Stoughton senior Jayden Zywicki earned runner-up honors with a time of 16:25.95.
The Wildcats won with 33 points. Madison West finished second with 53 points.
Verona junior Blake Oleson finished fourth with a time of 16:59.33. Junior Max Metcalf placed two spots behind Oleson, taking sixth with a 17:14.09.
Verona was rounded out by junior Ryan Cassidy (10th, 17:27.55) and senior Ryan Ochowski (12th, 17:31.39).
SPASH Invitational
Boado — who placed 16th overall out of 135 runners — clocked in with a time of 21 minutes, 44 seconds to pace the Wildcats. Senior teammate Payette Neess took 22nd overall with a time of 21:56. Also in the top 30 was freshman Liz den Daas, who clocked in at 22:08, good for 29th.
The Wildcats were rounded out by senior Emma Petta (31st, 22:08) and sophomore Lexi Remiker (33rd, 22:16).
Northland Pines placed 13th overall, but had the meet’s top runner with Nora Gremban. The sophomore crossed the finish line at 19:31. Appleton North won the invitational with 54 points. Host Stevens Point finished second with 124 points, while Verona took third with 126 points.