Senior Aidan Manning earned first-team conference honors, while fellow senior Ryan Ochowski raced to a second-team selection as the Verona boys cross country team finished fifth at the Big Eight Conference championships on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Sheehan Park in Sun Prairie.
The Wildcat girls took sixth place at the conference meet.
Madison West won the boys’ race with 52 points, while Middleton grabbed runner-up honors with 81 points. Madison La Follette (81) and Sun Prairie (92) finished third and fourth, respectively. Verona slotted in at fifth with 93 points.
“We needed our pack to stick together and we weren’t able to do it,” Verona boys coach Randy Marks said. “We had some solid runs, but it was going to take A-level runs out of everybody to win today.”
No. 1-ranked Middleton dominated the girls’ race with just 19 points. The Cardinals had the number one, two, three, sixth and seventh finishers. Madison West placed second with 59 points. Madison Memorial (94) and Sun Prairie (98) finished third and fourth, respectively. Janesville Craig edged Verona 125-129 for fifth place.
“Obviously every team would like to have all their runners have a 10/10 day on the same day,” Verona girls coach Dave Nelson said. “Unfortunately that doesn’t happen all the time.”
Manning finished third overall in the boys’ race with a time of 16 minutes, 16.1 seconds. Middleton senior Griffin Ward won the race with a time of 15:58.5.
Ochowski placed 10th out of 71 runners with a time of 17:16.3.
“Recently I have been able to do better with my training,” Ochowski said. “Earlier in the season I wasn’t able to quite keep up with the pace I was supposed to go for workouts. Recently I’ve been getting better about that and making those times. The work I’ve put in before this has really helped out.”
Ochowski came into the race as Verona’s No. 4 runner, according to Marks.
Juniors Max Metcalf (17:35.6) and Ryan Cassidy (18:00.7) placed 22nd and 28th, respectively. Verona was rounded out with senior Kendall Riddle’s time of 18:01.9. That was good for 30th overall.
The Wildcats are still without No. 2 runner Blake Oleson, who picked up an injury earlier in the season.
Sophomore Lexi Remiker paced the girls team with a 20th-place finish. Remiker crossed the finish line at 21:13.1. Verona senior Payette Neess clocked the same time as Remiker.
“Lexi had a really nice race at the Wisconsin Lutheran meet and I think she carried over the momentum from that race,” Nelson said.
Middleton senior Lauren Pansegrau won the girls’ race by over a minute with a time of 17:59.5.
Senior Emma Petta (21:43.5) and junior Sotera Boado (21:48.5) finished 25th and 27th overall, respectively. Freshman Liz den Daas rounded out the Verona scoring with a time of 22:28.5.
Verona will compete at a WIAA Division 1 sectional at Linde Fields in DeForest on Saturday, Oct. 23.
“We know we have to compete with (Madison) West and Middleton,” Ochowski said. “We have to get at least one of them. We’re just going to try our hardest.”