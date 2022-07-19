Blake Oleson and returning Verona boys cross country runners are taking their training up a notch.
A group of 15 runners for the Wildcats are going to Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Aug. 3, and will run for nine days more than one mile above sea level.
The training in east-central Colorado near the base of Pikes Peak and the eastern edge of the southern Rocky Mountains will offer a picturesque training terrain for a team gunning for a run to the WIAA Division 1 state meet once they return to Wisconsin.
“We want to go to Colorado because of the higher elevation for training,” said Oleson, one of four captains. “It forces your body to work harder. When you come back to the lower altitude it helps you run faster.”
The Verona boys cross country team has been hosting fundraisers to pay for their trip, which will cost $7,000.
“Our goal is to get as much of the trip paid as we can,” Oleson said. “We are about halfway there and we are excited about that. I’m pretty confident that we can reach our goal. The donations keep coming in.”
The Wildcats have already hosted a brat sale at Wisconsin Brewing Company, hosted a car wash and on Thursday, July 14, received a donation from Sarah Drew to distribute State Farm door hangers.
The 15 Verona runners will stay in a bunk house at the Garden of the Gods campsite in Colorado Springs. The members of the team will follow a running training schedule the captains developed for the summer.
“We are already a pretty close team, but this will help with team bonding and we want the community to follow our success this season,” he said.
Every morning the Wildcats will complete a three to eight-mile run. After lunch, they will do some sightseeing and then wrap up with a two to three-mile shake-out run, Oleson said.
The sightseeing will include visiting the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, Broadmoor Seven Falls and hiking.
Oleson and several other teammates, including captains Ryan Cassiday, Zane Oshiro and Nathan Simon had the idea to plan a training trip last year.
“I think when we come home it will be a community boost for us,” he said.
Oleson and Max Metcalf’s parents are also going on the trip.
“I really don’t think this has ever happened before,” Oleson said of a Verona trip. “Now it’s becoming a reality and it’s cool because it has been on my mind for a long time.”