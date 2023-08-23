The Verona girls cross country team will lean on some state track experience, while the boys returns six letterwinners from a team that placed third in a WIAA Division 1 sectional last season.
The Wildcat girls have five runners who were part of Verona relay teams that advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet last spring. Leading that group will be senior Lexi Remiker – a 2022 state qualifier in cross country and a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight.
“We are going to rely on our girls who have state meet experience from track to carry our cross country team and create a winning atmosphere,” Verona girls coach Dave Nelson said.
The girls with state track experience from last June are Remiker, junior Liz den Daas, senior Sophie Petta, senior Raelyn Bartels and sophomore Emma Larson. Den Daas was a second-team conference selection last season in cross country.
The girls also return senior and team captain Ava Bogen.
Key returning senior boys include Cole Bremmer, Aimon Van Hoten, Josh Slager, Elmerson Grabb, Noah Kundert and Kaden Ratze. Verona also brings back a pair of juniors in Eli Rindfleish and Nolan Sathoff.
Despite some strong returning upperclassmen, the Verona boys may count on a few underclassmen this season.
“Our sophomore class is pretty tough with Micah Kundert and Aaron Yarbro and we have two freshmen that could surprise in Aiden Frey and Parker Hammes,” Verona boys coach Randy Marks said.
The Wildcats graduate state qualifiers in Blake Oleson and Nathan Simon.
“We have improved depth this year and good balance with an enthusiastic group,” Marks said. “No big front runner at this time.”
Both the girls and boys placed third in the Big Eight Conference last season.
