The Verona girls cross country team edged out Wisconsin Lutheran 71-72 to take home first place at the Wisconsin Lutheran Viking Invitational title on Thursday, Oct. 6, at McCarty Park in West Allis.
The Wildcat boys had four runners crack the top 10 to lead the Wildcats to a runner-up finish at the invitational.
The Verona girls were led by junior Lexi Remiker, who clocked in at 19 minutes, 45.5 seconds to finish eighth out of 122 runners. The Wildcats didn’t have any other runners in the top 10, but had their final four runners in a strong grouping in the top 20.
Senior Sotera Boado and sophomore Liz den Daas placed 13th and 14th, respectively. Boado clocked in at 20:21, with den Daas was just behind at 20:21.2. Verona was rounded out with junior Ava Bogen (17th, 20:33.1) and senior Hannah Dohnal (19th, 20:37.3).
New Berlin Eisenhower sophomore Faith Wehrman won the race at 18:01.1.
The Wisconsin Lutheran boys won the invitational with 43 points, while Verona finished with 48 points – well ahead of third-place Kettle Moraine (134).
Seniors Blake Oleson and Ryan Cassiday finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 142-runner field. Oleson clocked in at 16:08.6, while Cassiday crossed the finish line at 16:21.4.
Senior Nathan Simon placed seventh overall with a time of 16:33.9. Fellow senior Max Metcalf clocked in at 16:55.5 to take 10th. The Wildcats were rounded out with junior Aimon Van Houten, who finished at 17:13.5, good for 24th.
Wisconsin Lutheran senior Silas Ebeling won the race with a time of 15:57.7.