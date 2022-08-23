Staying healthy and peaking at the right time are two challenges for the Verona boys cross country team.
The Wildcats have been hit hard by injuries two straight years and came up short in their goal to reach the WIAA Division 1 state meet in Wisconsin Rapids.
Two of the Wildcats’ top three runners suffered injuries last year, including senior Blake Oleson, who is expected to be Verona’s No. 1 runner this season. Oleson was a state qualifier in 2020. He will pick up the lead role from Aidan Manning, a three-time state qualifier, who is now running cross country and track and field at Iowa State.
The Wildcats have seven returning letterwinners that include senior Max Metcalf, Ryan Cassiday, Nathan Simon and juniors Aimon Van Houten, Cole Bremmer and Josh Slager.
Cassiday finished 24th at the DeForest sectional last year with a time of 17:29.26 and Metcalf took 28th (17:29.26). Metcalf took 22nd at the conference meet and Cassiday placed 28th.
The returning runners for the Wildcats are coming off a training trip to Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Verona coach Randy Marks said the expectations this season is to improve and to make it out of the toughest sectional in the state.
Verona finished fifth in the Big Eight Conference and took fourth in its sectional last season.
Marks said Verona has five runners with the potential to run under 17 minutes and two under 16:20.
“We should be much improved over last year where we lost our No. 2 and 5 runners to injuries the third week of the season and we just didn’t have the depth to make up for that,” Marks said.
Madison West won the Big Eight Conference ahead of runner-up Middleton.
Marks said the toughest teams in Verona’s sectional are DeForest, Madison West and Middleton.
The Verona girls cross country team is coming off a sixth-place finish in the Big Eight last year.
The Wildcats return five letterwinners, led by senior captains Sotera Boado and Hannah Dohnal. Boado is entering her third season as a varsity runner.
The other runners returning are junior Lexi Remiker, junior Raelyn Bartels and sophomore Liz den Daas.
Remiker finished 20th at the conference meet last season with a time of 21:13.1. Boado took 27th and den Daas (22:.28.5) rounded out the top-30.
Remiker, Bartels and Dohnal were part of the Wildcats’ state-qualifying 3,200 relay team in the track and field season in the spring.
Verona girls cross country coach Dave Nelson said many of the returning runners will show a lot of improvement this year.
“I feel like many of the girls had a very strong track season last spring and have developed both fitness and confidence in themselves,” Nelson said.
Verona has a large class of sophomores who could contribute, including Ava Beggs, Lizzy Mueller and Maya Witkowski.
Middleton won the Big Eight title and Division 1 state titles last season. Madison West took second in the Big Eight and in the state meet.
“We would like to compete for a top-three spot at the conference meet,” Nelson said. “Middleton and Madison West will be difficult to catch.”
Schedule
Sat., Aug. 27
Verona at Invitational, 9:30 a.m., Watertown High School
Sat., Sept. 3
Verona at Invitational, 9 a.m., Verona High School
Sat., Sept. 10
Verona at Invitational, 9 a.m., Monona Golf Course (boys)
Verona at Invitational, 11:15 p.m., Standing Rock Park (girls)
Tues, Sept. 13
Verona at Grade Level Challenge, 3:30 p.m., Lake Farm County Park
Sat., Sept. 24
Verona at Invitational, 9 a.m., Blackhawk Golf Course
Thurs., Sept. 29
Verona at Invitational, 4 p.m., Mukwonago High School (girls)
Sat., Oct. 1
Verona at Invitational, 9:45 a.m., Glacier Creek Middle School (boys)
Thurs., Oct. 6
Verona at Invitational, 4:40 p.m., McCarty Park
Sat., Oct. 15
Verona at Big Eight Conference meet, 9:30 a.m., Sheehan Park