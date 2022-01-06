Verona senior Aidan Manning signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, Dec. 15, to run track and field and cross country at Iowa State.
“I’m so excited to go to Iowa State because of the coaches, staff, facilities and teammates,” Manning said. “They have everything I want in school in engineering which I want to pursue.”
Manning, a three-time WIAA Division 1 state cross country qualifier, finished 26th at the state meet this season. He overcame an illness and ran the race at state Oct. 30, at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids in 16 minutes, 37 seconds. He ran a season-best time of 15:27 earlier this season.
Last May, Manning took 11th at the alternate fall state meet in Janesville.
He made a visit to Ames, Iowa in September to visit the Iowa State campus. Manning narrowed his list down to the University of Minnesota, Bradley University and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
“It’s like a dream come true,” Manning said of getting to run track and cross country at a Division I school. “At the beginning, all I wanted to do is work hard. By working hard it opens more doors.”
When Manning isn’t running or completing homework, his hobbies are water skiing, wave boarding, snow skiing, snowboarding and playing basketball.
Manning said he also loves the atmosphere the coaches and runners bring to the Cyclones’ program.
“I definitely think they will take my running to the next level,” he said.
Before then, Manning has one more season of track and field at Verona. He is a two-time state qualifier in track for the Wildcats. He captured the sectional title in both the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs last season.
“I’m really excited to run track because it’s my final year,” he said.