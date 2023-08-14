There are many ways to measure success on the football field.
Having a winning record. A conference championship. Postseason awards and honors. For this year’s Verona football team, they are coming off a season in which they checked all of those boxes. The one box they hope to check off is winning playoff games and making a postseason run.
A football coach can’t just fast forward through nine regular season games and get right to the playoffs. Each game will give the Wildcats an opportunity to prepare to put themselves in a position to win the program’s first playoff game since 2016.
“Our motto this year is raise the bar and we have to win a playoff game and hopefully go even further,” said Verona senior tight end and linebacker Wes Briquelet.
Expectations are high after Verona won its first outright conference championship last year since 2011. Verona brings back six starters on a defense that gave up only 8.5 points per game and five starters on offense.
“We want to keep doing what we did last year, just dominate the conference,” said senior wide receiver Valitchka. “My biggest expectation is to carry it on toward the end of the year, win a playoff game and make a run. We don’t want to waste a Friday night.”
The six starters back on defense are junior cornerback Tre Poteat, senior cornerback Garrison Codde, senior safety Nate Novinska, senior defensive end Jacob Bindl and senior defensive lineman Ridley Walters. Senior defensive end Jaden Waller also played a lot in a line rotation last year and had two sacks. Poteat posted 62 tackles and had three interceptions and was a first-team all-conference selection at defensive back last season. Codde had 35 tackles and one interception and was second-team all-conference last year.
The Wildcats are in the second year of running the pistol spread offense. There will be more turnover on offense. Verona will have to replace starting quarterback Kaden Kittleson and running back Trey Engram who both graduated. Senior Elijah Lagomasino is taking over as the starting quarterback and junior Caleb Hallmark will be the backup at quarterback.
Both Lagomasino and Hallmark have different skill sets.
“Caleb is more of a pocket passer and Lago it’s more to get him on the move and running more,” Verona coach Andrew Riley said. “In our run game, we have the ability to tag a run play as a screen or a read option depending on the quarterback who is in. We could treat it as a screen or as an option (rollout or bootleg). A lot of thought was put into it in the offseason to make sure we can install this seamlessly.”
A pair of seniors – Max Jones and Chase Bredeson will carry the load at running back. Jones rushed for 29 yards on four carries and scored two touchdowns last season.
The Wildcats’ offense will be bolstered by two returning offensive lineman – junior Dylan Hildebrand and senior Kristopher Preston. Senior Andrew Fox is moving from a starter at defensive tackle to left guard on offense. Hildebrand will start at left tackle.
“They are a great one-two punch,” Riley said of Jones and Bredeson. “They are both fast and Chase is a little bit bigger. Max runs behind his pads really well. They are both good inside and outside. It will be fun to put those guys all over the field and get them the ball in a variety of different ways.”
Lagomasino will get the benefit of working with some talented receivers in the passing game. Both of Verona’s top two targets – Valitchka and Briquelet are back. The other receivers back are seniors Kenson Poteat, Tre’s cousin and junior Aidyn Chatman. Tre Poteat is expected to be a two-way starter and play at wide receiver in a more expanded role than last season.
“There is a lot to be said about true platooning,” Riley said. “When there are some special guys who can do things on both sides I think we are limiting ourself if we keep them to one side of the ball. Tre is not going to come off the field. Wes is not going to come off the field.”
Both Valitchka and Poteat showed their breakaway ability last year with each returning a punt and kickoff for touchdowns.
“We are three deep at the receiver position and we have Wes Briquelet who is a world-beating tight end back,” Riley said.
Valitchka is coming off a torn ACL that forced him to miss the track and field season last spring. He was cleared to return to football a month before practice.
“Going into practice, I started to feel more lille myself, normal and kind of back to where I was,” Valitchka said. “
Riley said coming into the season in the second year of the spread offense and defense has been an advantage,
“We are miles ahead of where we were last year,” he said.
The kicking game – even after the graduation of Drew Chorlton – is in good hands. Briquelet is in line to serve as the kicker and punter. Junior Yamin Brown was the kicker for the junior varsity team and sophomore Maddox Boado was the kicker on the freshman team last season.
“We have three guys right now hitting touchbacks (kicking) and the same with punting,” Riley said. “We have a little bit by committee.”
While some faces are different and roles may change, another first-year player that could surprise is senior Tre Grignon. Grignon – who plays hockey and baseball – is playing football for the first time this season and he is expected to play at inside and outside linebacker depending on if the Wildcats are in a 3-4 or 4-3 defense.
See newspaper for schedule.