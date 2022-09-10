Teammates of Verona’s Drew Chorlton couldn’t help but high-five and chest bump after the senior kicker brought his soccer skills from the pitch to the gridiron.
Chorlton booted two field goals to propel the Verona football team to a 13-7 win over Middleton in a Big Eight Conference showdown on Friday, Sept. 9, at Verona Area High School. Chorlton drilled a 37-yard go-ahead field goal with 6 minutes, 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Wildcats a three-point lead. He then nailed a 31-yard field goal with 2:12 left.
“I wanted to make a difference and came out to kick some field goals to help out the team,” said Chorlton, who played soccer for 13 years and two seasons at VAHS prior to this fall.
Chorlton was confident in the go-ahead field goal about midway through the fourth quarter that gave the Wildcats a 10-7 lead.
“Before I address every ball, I take a deep breath and once I hit it, I knew it was going in,” Chorlton said. “I had confidence in my holder and snapper. They were able to get the ball down in time for me.”
Verona sophomore cornerback Tre Poteat intercepted Middleton quarterback Gabe Passini’s pass with 14.6 seconds to go to seal the victory.
“Right when I saw him (Passini) rolling out, I was like, 'I’ve got to get this and this is the game,'" Poteat said. “I will always remember this game and that pick.”
Verona (3-1, 2-0 Big Eight) has won three straight games and is looking to win the Big Eight Conference championship for the first time since 2016. The Wildcats will play at Janesville Parker next week.
“It puts us in the driver’s seat,” Verona coach Andrew Riley said of contending for a conference title. “There is a lot of football to be played. We are in a good position with some big games on the schedule coming. We’ve been talking about trying to get a winning streak going and now we’ve got one going.”
The Wildcats got tide-turning plays from their special teams and defense all night. Verona senior punter Gavin Farrell hit a 49-yard punt that pinned the Cardinals’ at their own 1-yard line on the second drive of the first quarter.
Middleton drove 67 yards in 18 plays. Verona senior Drake Badger blocked a punt and senior Senuja Jayawickrama recovered it at the Cardinals’ 6-yard line. One play later, Verona senior running back Trey Engram broke away for a 6-yard touchdown run.
Engram rushed for 82 yards on 26 carries.
“Everyone did their role on offense, defense and special teams,” Engram said. “Middleton is our rival so getting this win is a big one. We played well on all sides of the ball, but there is more work to be done.”
The Cardinals tied the game when Passini connected with Owen Cooney on a 14-yard TD pass with 5:55 left in the third quarter.
Middleton running back Bryce Falk rushed for 117 yards on 19 carries. Passini completed 12 of 24 passes for 107 yards with one touchdown.
To take the lead, the Wildcats had an 11-play, 42-yard drive in the fourth quarter that included two third-down conversions. Facing third-and-5 from their own 43-yard line, Verona senior quarterback Kaden Kittleson scrambled on an 8-yard run and the Cardinals were called for an unsportsmanlike penalty for a late hit. Then facing third-and-12 from the Cardinals’ 29-yard line, Kittleson had a 14-yard scramble to keep the drive alive. That helped set up Chorlton’s 37-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter.
“We have to ground and pound those tough yards,” Engram said. “Our defense, special teams, 2-and 3-yard runs are a big part of what won us the game.”
Kittleson completed 10 of 17 passes for 64 yards. He also ran for 26 yards on five carries. Farrell had four receptions for 31 yards.
With Verona clinging to a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals faced a third-and-10 from their own 26-yard line. Poteat knocked down a Passini pass intended for senior Dayton Devine. On fourth down, Middleton coach Jason Pertzborn opted for a fake punt. Verona senior Brandon Zier tackled Middleton’s Garrett Ballweg after a 5-yard run to force a turnover on downs with 4:22 left.
The Wildcats took advantage of the short field and Chorlton kicked a 31-yard field goal. Verona drove down to the Cardinals’ 14-yard line before settling for the field goal on fourth-and-3.
“It’s really impressive because the defensive guys were like you can go for it on fourth-and-3, but I trust Drew and the defense was going to get a stop,” Riley said. “I was confident that Drew could do it. Our snaps and holds have been great this week and we reped it hard. I have faith in our defense to go out and make some plays.”