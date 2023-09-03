Senior quarterback Elijah Lagomasino connected on four touchdown passes – three going to senior wide receiver Mike Valitchka – as the Verona football team earned a 43-0 win over Madison East in a Big Eight opener on Friday, Sept. 1, at Verona Area High School.
Lagomasino finished 12 of 21 with 162 yards and four passing touchdowns. Valitchka hauled in seven catches for 92 yards and three touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Aidyn Chatman caught Lagomasino’s other touchdown pass.
Senior running back Chace Bredeson led the Wildcats’ rushing attack with 57 yards on eight rushes. He finished with one touchdown on the ground.
Senior defensive backs Nate Novinska and Garrison Codde spearheaded Verona’s shutout with one interception each. Junior defensive lineman Rowan Bonifas blocked a punt and returned a punt for a touchdown.
Up next for Verona (2-1, 1-0 Big Eight) is a Big Eight showdown with Middleton (3-0, 1-0 Big Eight). The Wildcats were ranked No. 10 in WisSports’ Week 2 Coaches Poll, while the Cardinals were ranked No. 3.
Last season Verona defeated Middleton 13-7.