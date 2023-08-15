Four teams from the Big Eight Conference made the playoffs last year. Verona won the Big Eight championship, but both Middleton and Madison Memorial made the deepest runs in the Division 1 playoffs with Level 2 runs.
Middleton went through a hazing and bullying scandal last year, but in the preseason, the Cardinals have been pegged as a conference championship contender with Verona and Madison Memorial. The following is a list of the top four games to watch this season.
Aug. 18 – Muskego at Verona
It won’t be easy for Verona in the season opener against perennial power Muskego.
Muskego is one of three teams from the Classic Eight Conference that were ranked in the top seven in the final Division 1 WisSports.net Coaches’ poll last year.
Muskego (No. 4) and Mukwonago (No. 3) earned a conference co-championship last season. Kettle Moraine – another member of the Classic Eight – won the Division 2 state champion last year, while Mukwonago finished as the Division 1 state runner-up.
The trio of Muskego, Mukwonago and Arrowhead each made a run to the state quarterfinals last year. Muskego has won or shared the conference title for four straight years.
In last year’s matchup, Muskego fullback Sam Steuber rushed for 186 yards against a Wildcat defense that limited teams only to 8.9 points per game last season. The Warriors run a Wing-T offense and will ride the fullback and return quarterback Bradyn Horn, running backs Ashton Krause (503 rushing yards, 12 TDs) and Max Schneider (541 yards, four TDs).
Steuber has graduated, but expect a heavy dose of power running from Muskego, who racked up 305 rushing yards on Verona last year. Horn broke Muskego’s single-season passing record last year with 1,287 passing yards and 13 TDs.
Sept. 8 – Verona at Middleton
One unheralded aspect of last year’s Verona team proved to the special teams.
The Wildcats had two punt returns and two kickoff returns for touchdowns, but another key piece was former kicker Drew Chorlton, who booted two field goals to help Verona slip by Middleton 13-7 last season. Chorlton nailed a 31-yard field goal with 2:12 left to give the Wildcats a six-point lead last year.
Middleton brings back two first-team all-conference players in quarterback Gabe Passini and running back Luke Falk. The Cardinals lost to Waunakee 21-14 in the Division 1 Level 2 playoffs last year.
This game could come down to a big special teams play or defensive stand.
Sept. 14 – Middleton at Madison Memorial
This could be one of three games that are pivotal in the hunt for a Big Eight title.
With a lot of Middleton firepower, this game could turn into a shootout like last year when the Cardinals beat the Spartans 45-21. Falk rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns and Passini ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns in the meeting last year.
Sept. 22 – Verona at Madison Memorial
The past three matchups between the Wildcats and Spartans have come down to the final seconds.
Last year, Verona quarterback Kaden Kittleson connected with Michael Valitchka on a game-winning 11-yard touchdown pass with 46.9 seconds left as the Wildcats stunned Madison Memorial 27-20.
Expect another barnburner.
Two years ago, Memorial stuffed Verona at the goal line to withstand a late drive. The Spartans won a thriller on a touchdown run in the final seconds in 2019 at Mansfield Stadium. And this time, the showdown is again at Mansfield Stadium.