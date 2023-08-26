A long bus ride and an early start induced a bit of a flat start for the Verona football team.
An interception from senior defensive back Nate Novinska helped ignite an unanswered run of 42 points as the Wildcats rolled past Indian Trail 42-14 in a nonconference game on Friday, Aug. 25, in Kenosha.
Verona's Elijah Lagomasino gets by a pair of defenders during the Wildcats' 42-14 win over Indian Trail on Friday, Aug. 25, in Kenosha.
Verona's Elijah Lagomasino gets by a pair of defenders during the Wildcats' 42-14 win over Indian Trail on Friday, Aug. 25, in Kenosha.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Max Jones runs with the ball during the Wildcats' 42-14 win over Indian Trail on Friday, Aug. 25, in Kenosha.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Chace Bredeson bounces off a tackle during the Wildcats' 42-14 win over Indian Trail on Friday, Aug. 25, in Kenosha.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Mike Valitchka reacts to a touchdown during the Wildcats' 42-14 win over Indian Trail on Friday, Aug. 25, in Kenosha.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Jude Murphy holds up quarterback Elijah Lagomasino after his third rushing touchdown during the Wildcats' 42-14 win over Indian Trail on Friday, Aug. 25, in Kenosha.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Jacob Bindl tries to get at the quarterback during the Wildcats' 42-14 win over Indian Trail on Friday, Aug. 25, in Kenosha.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Brett Burrs (53) celebrates with teammates following his pick six during the Wildcats' 42-14 win over Indian Trail on Friday, Aug. 25, in Kenosha.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Miles Dawkins chases down a tackle during the Wildcats' 42-14 win over Indian Trail on Friday, Aug. 25, in Kenosha.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Rowan Bonifas (left) leads a group of players trying to tackle quarterback LJ Dagen during the Wildcats' 42-14 win over Indian Trail on Friday, Aug. 25, in Kenosha.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Chace Bredeson makes a cut during the Wildcats' 42-14 win over Indian Trail on Friday, Aug. 25, in Kenosha.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Brett Burrs makes a tackle during the Wildcats' 42-14 win over Indian Trail on Friday, Aug. 25, in Kenosha.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Micah Genin reacts to a touchdown during the Wildcats' 42-14 win over Indian Trail on Friday, Aug. 25, in Kenosha.
photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Jude Murphy (right) and Will Wallace block during the Wildcats' 42-14 win over Indian Trail on Friday, Aug. 25, in Kenosha.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Max Jones looks to get by a defender during the Wildcats' 42-14 win over Indian Trail on Friday, Aug. 25, in Kenosha.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Mike Valitchka looks to run after making a catch during the Wildcats' 42-14 win over Indian Trail on Friday, Aug. 25, in Kenosha.
Photo by Jack Miller
LJ Dagen hands a ball off during the Wildcats' 42-14 win over Indian Trail on Friday, Aug. 25, in Kenosha.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Chace Bredeson celebrates a touchdown during the Wildcats' 42-14 win over Indian Trail on Friday, Aug. 25, in Kenosha.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Tre Poteat looks to get by a defender during the Wildcats' 42-14 win over Indian Trail on Friday, Aug. 25, in Kenosha.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Jaden Waller (89) leads a gang tackle during the Wildcats' 42-14 win over Indian Trail on Friday, Aug. 25, in Kenosha.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Braylon Hayes looks to make a tackle during the Wildcats' 42-14 win over Indian Trail on Friday, Aug. 25, in Kenosha.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Elijah Lagomasino bulldozes into the end zone during the Wildcats' 42-14 win over Indian Trail on Friday, Aug. 25, in Kenosha.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Nate Novinska runs after making an interception during the Wildcats' 42-14 win over Indian Trail on Friday, Aug. 25, in Kenosha.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Max Jones runs with the ball during the Wildcats' 42-14 win over Indian Trail on Friday, Aug. 25, in Kenosha.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Lucas Strasser (0) looks to make a stop during the Wildcats' 42-14 win over Indian Trail on Friday, Aug. 25, in Kenosha.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Elijah Lagomasino reacts to picking up a first down during the Wildcats' 42-14 win over Indian Trail on Friday, Aug. 25, in Kenosha.
Photo by Jack Miller
“I felt like we just came out flat,” Verona head coach Andrew Riley said. “The bus ride was nice in the coach for 2 hours and 15 minutes. Playing at 5:30 (p.m.) in the sun out here just kind of threw us off. There’s no excuse for time of day – you have to be ready to play whenever.”
Riley compared the win to Verona’s 26-19 win over Janesville Parker last season.
“We weathered the storm,” he said. “We have a big target on our back with being conference champs from last year. We’re going to receive everyone’s best shot. It was good for us to go through that.”
Indian Trail led 14-0 early in the second quarter with the ball, but an interception from Novinska helped shift the momentum as the senior took the pick all the way back to the Hawks’ 5-yard line.
“We got a little upset with him because he was taken off the field because his knee pads weren’t low enough,” Riley said. “The next play he comes back in and gets that pick. That’s a way to respond.”
From there, it was all Wildcats – who are ranked No. 10 in the WisSports Coaches Poll. Verona (1-1) reeled off 42 unanswered points – which included three rushing touchdowns from senior quarterback Elijah Lagomasino, two scores on the ground from senior running back Chace Bredeson and a pick six from junior linebacker Brett Burrs.
Riley said the staff worked on more if-then responses for the offense in the offseason.
“If they do this, this is what we’re going to do back,” he said.
Verona rushed for 150 yards with Lagomasino turning nine carries into 72 yards.
“Offensively we got the ground game going,” Riley said. “Chace Bredeson had a couple great runs…Getting the receiving game going. Our quarterback, Lago, has taken amazing steps. He’s owned the job. It’s pretty cool.”
The Wildcats got on the board 10 minutes, 9 seconds into the second quarter when Lagomasino turned Novinska’s interception into a 2-yard rushing touchdown. Three possessions later the Verona defense stuffed Indian Trail on a fourth-and-1 from the Hawks’ 45-yard line. That turnover eventually turned into a 14-yard rushing touchdown for Bredeson with just over a minute until half.
A few plays later, Verona senior linebacker Tre Grignon recovered a missed handoff from the Hawks to set up the Wildcats at the Indian Trail 17-yard line with 50 seconds left in the second quarter. Lagomasino found the end zone again – this time from 3-yards out thanks to a push from the offensive line.
The score put Verona up 21-14 at the half.
Indian Trail tried to catch Verona off guard with an onside kick to start the second half, but the attempt rolled out of bounds. A short field turned into a 4-yard rushing touchdown from Bredeson.
Lagomasino made it 35-14 early in the fourth quarter after he scrambled up the middle for a 28-yard score. Burrs’ pick six with 9:20 left in the game capped the scoring at 42 for the Wildcats.
“That was the loudest I’ve ever heard a ball hit someone’s shoulder pads,” Riley said. “You could hear that from a block away.”
Junior Tre Poteat – who has multiple Power Five offers at cornerback – is being asked to play a more significant role this season offensively. On Friday, he led Verona in catches (six) and receiving yards (53).
“Putting 3 out there just tilts the field a little bit,” Riley said.
After putting up a combined 313 yards and four touchdowns against Madison La Follette last week, Indian Trail senior quarterback LJ Dagen went for 248 yards (100 passing and 148 rushing) and a touchdown against Verona.
“I assume LJ is going to be an all-conference guy, he’s dynamic,” Riley said. “Our motto was we have to make anyone else besides 15 beat us tonight.”
Junior Yamin Brown gave Verona a boost on special teams with a pair of pinned punts at the Indian Trail 1-yard line to go along with a perfect 6 of 6 on extra points.
Brown was filling in for senior Wesley Briquelet – who missed the game with an injury.
“He stepped up and crushed it,” Riley said. “Kudos to him.”
Up next Verona will host Madison East to open up Big Eight Conference play on Friday, Sept. 1.