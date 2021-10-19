Having a short memory when it comes to failure in sports is an important lesson for any player to learn. The latest life lesson came from Sun Prairie junior kicker Trevor Schulz against Verona.
Verona had No. 2-ranked Sun Prairie on the ropes in a Big Eight Conference showdown, but Schulz earned redemption by booting two field goals, including the game-winning 44-yard field goal in overtime to survive Verona 38-35 on Friday, Oct. 15, at Verona Area High School.
“After seeing their kicking unit miss three kicks, I really thought it was a long shot and iffy,” said Verona coach Dave Richardson, who coached his final regular season game for the Wildcats.
Verona earned a No. 5 seed in the WIAA Division 1 football tournament and will take on No. 5v Fond du Lac in a Level 1 road matchup on Friday, Oct. 22. The winner of that game will likely face off with Sun Prairie, the No. 1 seed, on Friday, Oct. 29.
Sun Prairie (9-0, 7-0 Big Eight) cashed in on a seven-play, 70-yard drive, culminating in junior running back Cortez LeGrant’s 4-yard touchdown run to give the Cardinals a 32-28 lead over the Wildcats with 1 minute, 40 seconds left in the game.
With Verona (6-3, 4-3 Big Eight) facing fourth-and-4 on their final possession in the fourth quarter, senior quarterback Mason Fink’s pass was tipped into the air and senior wide receiver Cole Jannusch came down with it and raced 67-yards for a TD to give the Wildcats a 35-32 lead with 59 seconds to go.
“We knew the middle of the field was wide open,” Fink said. “They had someone get a hand on it but Cole made a big play and found the end zone.”
Fink completed 13 of 26 passes for 342 yards and tossed four touchdowns. Jannusch had a monster game with six receptions for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore Michael Valitchka also caught three passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
“Our motto this week is we have to make plays and that’s what it’s all about,” Fink said. “We knew they had a really good defensive line and linebackers and we felt like we had some good matchups on the outside. We had some receivers make some big plays.”
Trailing by three points with 56 seconds to go, Sun Prairie was in desperation mode. The Cardinals, behind junior quarterback Jerry Kaminski, used a short passing game to drive down the field to set up Schulz’s first clutch field goal.
Going into the fourth quarter, Schulz had missed two extra points and a field goal late in the second quarter.
Schulz made a 39-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime.
“That was a big surprise,” Richardson said. “You have to give him (Schulz) credit because he got over that mental block. It’s like Mason Crosby of the Packers. You just have to not think about the kicks you missed and focus on the next one.”
“I’m proud of these guys. They played their butts off.”
The Verona defense forced three fumbles, but the Cardinals racked up 521 total yards. Kaminski completed 29 of 47 passes for 310 yards and a touchdown. LeGrant Jr. rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
Sun Prairie opened the first quarter with a nine-play, 80-yard drive, capped off by Kaminski’s 6-yard TD pass to Connor Stauff and the Cardinals missed the extra point. Stauff had nine receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown. Davis Hamilton had seven catches for 85 yards.
The Wildcats responded when Fink connected with Valitchka on a 65-yard TD pass to give the Wildcats a 7-6 lead.
“Michael has really flourished with each game,” Richardson said. “On a 50-50 ball he’s incredible and it’s his.”
Fink then hooked up with Jannusch on a 50-yard TD pass late in the first quarter to give the Wildcats a 14-6 lead.
“They like to play a lot of one-on-one situations,” Richardson said. “We felt like we could make plays and exploit some matchups.”
Sun Prairie junior running back Kolton Walters scored on a 6-yard run in the second quarter. Kaminski ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game at 14. LeGrant then had a 7-yard TD run to give the Cardinals a 20-14 lead.
Verona senior Kyle Krantz tossed a 30-yard TD pass to Valitchka on a halfback pass to give the Wildcats a 21-20 lead with 2 minutes left in the second quarter.
A defensive and field position battle was on display in the third quarter. After a scoreless third quarter, the scoring bonanza ensued in the fourth quarter.
Fink hooked up with Jannusch on a 63-yard TD pass to give the Wildcats a 28-20 lead with 9:20 left in the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals would not go away. Sun Prairie marched 70 yards in seven-plays, culminating in Kaminski’s 1-yard TD run that cut Verona’s lead to 28-26. That set the stage for a wild finish in the final 2 minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime.