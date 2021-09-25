The final score was a surprise.
And a pleasant one at that for Verona.
The Wildcats blew out Madison La Follette 56-0 in a Big Eight Conference football game Friday, Sept. 24, at Lussier Stadium in Madison.
“We didn’t expect this at all,” Verona head coach Dave Richardson said. “I expected a competitive game, but our kids executed our game plan pretty well.”
Verona (5-1, 3-1 Big Eight) scored 42 points in the first half to force a running clock to start the second.
Senior wide receiver Karson Mitchell scored twice in the win — including a 46-yard catch and run for the first score 24 seconds into the game. Mitchell also found the end zone on a punt return late in the second quarter. Senior running back Kyle Krantz also scored twice, with TD runs of 9 and 12 yards. Senior quarterback Mason Fink tossed a 26-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Cole Jannusch to finish with a pair of scores through the air.
Senior defensive back Collin Stubitsch grabbed a pick six for the Wildcats. Senior running back Isaiah Marsh and junior running back Brandon Zier both scored second-half touchdowns on the ground for the Wildcats.
Up next Verona will host Middleton (4-2, 4-0). The Cardinals head into the matchup tied for atop of the Big Eight standings with Sun Prairie at 4-0.
This asset will be updated.