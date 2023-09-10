Verona senior Michael Valitchka put on an aerial show in a Big Eight Conference showdown with Middleton on Friday, Sept. 8, at Otto Breitenbach Stadium.
Valitchka had five receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns to propel Verona – ranked 10th in the Division 1 WisSports Coaches’ state poll – to a 28-21 win over No. 3 Middleton.
“It’s a huge game for us,” Valitchka said. “We were amped up all week and the energy was high. To come out here, execute and get it done is the best feeling in the world.”
It was the first game at Middleton’s new $8 million stadium renovation that includes new locker rooms, ticket booths, larger restrooms and a larger concession area.
Valitchka had three catches of 40 yards or more. He showcased a knack for playing the ball in the air and at its high point. Verona senior quarterback Elijah Lagomasino completed 9 of 16 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns.
Despite the offensive fireworks, the Wildcats (3-1, 2-0 Big Eight) sealed the game with two fourth down stops that forced the Cardinals into turnovers on downs deep in Verona’s territory.
The first came with Middleton facing a fourth-and-goal from the Wildcats’ 3-yard line with about 3 minutes, 30 seconds left. Verona stuffed a run by Middleton’s Kaivion Whitelow for a 1-yard gain and forced a turnover on downs. On the play before, Middleton senior quarterback Gabe Passini’s helmet came off so he was forced to leave the field on the fourth down play. Passini completed 15 of 29 passes for 222 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
“I didn’t think they were going to throw it because it was their running back and they ran QB sneak,” said Verona senior cornerback Garrison Codde, who had one interception.
On the Cardinals’ second scoring opportunity late in the fourth quarter they faced fourth-and-5 from their own 49-yard line. Passini scrambled for two yards and Verona senior defensive lineman Micah Genin made a game-saving tackle with 1:17 left in the game.
“I expected it,” Genin said. “Our secondary is the best in the state. I really didn’t expect him to throw. When I saw him kind of look up, I was like, I don’t know if he is going to throw, but be ready for a run. I saw him run up the middle so I shed my block and made the play.”
The Wildcats had a big edge in special teams. Verona junior Yamin Brown had two punts go 50 yards or more late in the fourth quarter. Middleton most times elected to do a squib kickoff to not kick to junior Tre Poteat or Codde.
Verona coach Andrew Riley said he was over the moon with the performance from the defense.
“They won us the game down the stretch,” Riley said. “The defense came out here and bent, but didn’t break on a couple of opportunities. That is why you do all the hard work in the offseason so when it comes down to the 47th or 48th minute you still have more left in the tank.”
Verona senior running back Chace Bredeson appeared like he had given the Wildcats more of a cushion after racing for a 49-yard TD run, but the score was wiped out by a block in the back. Bredeson rushed for 105 yards on 26 carries.
Early on, it was all Verona. On the second play of the game. Lagomasino connected with Valitchka on a 64-yard touchdown pass.
“It’s months in the culmination of hard work coming to fruition,” Riley said. “That is all the timing and hard work those guys put in the offseason and showing out on a Friday night. With Mike coming off an ACL, I couldn’t be more proud of him. He should be a D-I college football player.”
With the Cardinals driving about midway through the first quarter, Verona junior safety Miles Dawkins tipped a pass from Passini and Codde came down with an interception. He returned the pick 23 yards to set up the Wildcats' next score.
“Our D-line was getting after him (Passini) like a pack of wolves,” Codde said. “He threw it up and Miles made a great play on the ball to tip it up. I was in the right spot, right time.”
The Wildcats capped a nine-play, 77-yard drive with Lagomasino tossing a 6-yard TD pass to Valitchka to give Verona a 13-0 lead with about 2 minutes left in the first quarter.
“I look at Lago and he looks at me and the guy (cornerback) had inside leverage so I knew the ball was coming,” he said. “He (Lago) just threw it up. The guy made a good play on it. I just got my hands around it and got my feet in and that was it. I had no idea if I was in or out. I was shocked. I saw the line judge go touchdown..I went back and watched film and everyone was like there was no way you were in and we looked and apparently I got one foot in. That is all it takes.”
Verona followed it up with a nine-play, 76-yard drive, culminating in Bredeson’s 2-yard TD run where he spun out of a tackle attempt by the Cardinals and lunged into the end zone. Lagomasino ran in the two-point conversion to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 21-0.
With Verona looking to add to its lead in the second quarter, Middleton junior defensive lineman Torin Pettaway recovered a fumble from Lagomasino at the Wildcats’ 45-yard line. Two plays later, Passini tossed a 27-yard TD pass to Greg Givens to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 21-7.
It didn’t take Verona long to answer.
Four plays later, Lagomasino threw a 26-yard TD strike to senior tight end Wes Briquelet to extend the lead back to 21-points.
Passini scrambled and avoided a sack before hooking up with Elijah Coleman on an 11-yard TD pass on fourth-and-9-yards to go with 31 seconds left in the second quarter to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 28-14 at the half.
Passini again used his running ability to throw a touchdown. With the Cardinals facing fourth-and-9, Passini zipped an 11-yard TD pass to Damien Hansbro to slice the Wildcats’ lead to 28-21 with only 30 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Wildcats ran for more than 110 yards against a Cardinals’ defense that was only giving up 77 rushing yards per game entering the game.
Bredeson did most of his damage with more than 80 rushing yards in the first half.
“If you look at the front of Chace’s jersey it will be black from the turf and there will not be much on the back,” Riley said. “He fell forward and gritted it out.”
The Wildcats have made some adjustments in their running attack. Verona junior Dylan Hildebrand has switched from left tackle to right tackle. Another noticeable difference was more blocking at the second level.
“We ran right behind Dylan Hildebrand,” Riley said. “We knew he would be a monster for us at right tackle and our guys did a good job of getting to the second level.”