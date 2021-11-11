The Verona football team had nine players named first-team Big Eight All-Conference recently.
Verona’s Dave Richardson was named the Big Eight Conference’s Coach of the Year after guiding the Wildcats to a 6-3 regular season finish in his 21st and final year as coach at VAHS. Scott Cramer was named the conference’s assistant coach of the year. The Wildcats’ season came to an end in a 31-13 loss to Fond du Lac in a Level 1 playoff game Oct. 22.
Verona had five players named first-team all-conference on offense, led by senior quarterback Mason Fink. The other first-team selections were senior offensive linemen Adam Murphy and Isaac Thomas, senior running back Kyle Krantz and senior wide receiver Cole Jannusch.
Fink completed 53.8% of his passes for 1,315 yards. He tossed 18 touchdowns and only six interceptions. Krantz was the team’s leading rusher (651 yards and six touchdowns). He averaged 81 rushing yards per game and was the team’s third-leading receiver out of the backfield with nine receptions for 125 yards. Jannusch was the top target in the passing game, with 28 receptions for 598 yards with 11 touchdowns.
Verona had five players named first-team all-conference on defense — senior Andres Garrido (defensive lineman), junior Drake Badger (defensive end), junior Mason Armstrong (inside linebacker), senior N.J. Elias (defensive back) and Krantz at punter.
Armstrong was the team's leading tackler (72) and had two sacks and five tackles for loss. Badger had a team-high 5.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Garrido had 32 tackles and was part of a defense that limited teams to 17.8 points per game. Krantz averaged 40.8 yards per punt and it’s the second straight season he was named the conference’s top punter.
The Wildcats had two second-team all-conference selections in senior outside linebacker Matt Cramer and senior defensive back Collin Stubitsch, who tied Elias and Juan Hernandez for a team-high in interceptions (two).
The five players for the Wildcats that received honorable mention all-conference honors were seniors Daniel Smith (defensive line), Lucas Collins (defensive line), Karson Mitchell (wide receiver), Joe Remilker (defensive back) and Vince Langlois (linebacker).