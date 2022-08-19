Both senior Trey Engram and sophomore Tre Poteat have been the new kids on the block before.
Each has followed a similar path to Verona. Both are sons of fathers who played in the NFL and are position coaches for the University of Wisconsin football team. Each has had to adjust to a new school, new friends and a new environment while fielding college scholarship offers.
“Everyone has welcomed me with open arms since the minute I stepped into the building,” Engram said. “Ever since I’ve been here it’s been really smooth sailing. I have made a bond with a lot of my teammates and the practices have been going well.”
Poteat, a sophomore at VAHS, has college offers from Wisconsin, Michigan, Nebraska, Connecticut and Toledo as a big and physical cornerback at 6-foot, 165 pounds. His father, Hank Poteat is the defensive backs coach for the Badgers after playing and winning a Super Bowl XXXIX with the New England Patriots in 2005.
Engram transferred from Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C. after his father, Bobby Engram, a former Chicago Bears and Penn State wide receiver, was named the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UW. Trey’s older brother, Dean Engram, is a wide receiver for the Badgers.
Trey Engram is being recruited by James Madison, the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Morehouse State and Merrimack College.
Poteat showcases high learning curve
Tre Poteat played on the freshman team and earned scholarship offers before the end of last school year.
Poteat also plays as a backup wide receiver for the Wildcats.
“Many people may only know him from his offers, but he will be even better than people outside
the program think,” Verona coach Andrew Riley said of Poteat. “Tre is gifted but has also put in the work in the offseason that will allow him to play fast and make some highlight-reel plays.”
It doesn’t take many coaches long to see Tre Poteat stand out for his ball-hawking ability to break on the ball in the secondary. Getting recognized by college coaches has not added to his burden as one of nine new starters on the Wildcats’ 3-4 defense.
“There is not really any added pressure,” Tre said. “I just go out and do my thing. I have great supportive leaders around to guide me on the right path to make sure I’m doing the right thing all the time.”
Hank Poteat played college football at Pittsburgh. He was drafted in the third round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2000 and had a 10-year NFL career, including three years with the Steelers, two years with the Patriots and three years with the New York Jets.
Tre just started playing cornerback last year. It wasn’t until after last basketball season that he started working with his father on a deeper understanding of various coverages.
Tre said his biggest improvement is his technique and the biggest challenge is mirroring the receiver’s moves.
“My dad and I really worked on back pedaling this summer,” Tre said. “Last year, I didn’t really use the back pedal as much. It comes natural.”
Hank said Tre played cornerback by playing only one-third of the field wide last season.
“He’s always been really good with instincts and ball skills,” Hank said. “This past offseason we went over detail and coverage, how to play different releases, when to look back for the ball, and going through different keys in coverages he plays. He didn’t know any of that last year.”
Hank said it’s important for Tre to know he will always be there for support.
“When I was a player, I always looked to see if my dad was at the game all the way through my NFL career,” he said. “I want to be able to do the same thing for my son.”
Engram returns to natural position at running back
From the moment Engram decided he would attend VAHS, he hit it off with Riley who reached out to him about his visit to Wisconsin.
It was Riley who gave Engram his official tour of Verona Area High School.
Engram played cornerback at Gonzaga College High School last season. Engram always has played running back and he is looking forward to returning to that position again his senior year.
“It’s a position that is near and dear to me,” he said. “Ever since I started playing football when I was 4-years-old, I have been a running back. Being able to get that opportunity again for my senior year is definitely special and I’m going to make it count.”
Bobby Engram was the go-to wide receiver for Penn State’s unbeaten team in 1994 coached by the late Joe Paterno. He won the first ever Biletnikoff Award, recognizing the nation’s best receiver, that same season. Engram was drafted by the Bears in the second round in 1996 and played in Chicago for five years. He also played eight years with the Seattle Seahawks and one year with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has used that experience to offer football and life lessons to Trey.
“We are really a religious family and I really wanted to trust God first and foremost,” Trey said of his father’s advice. “Being humble and whenever you are unsure, put your head down and work. That will always make you more sure about your situation. Not everything you are going to know. As long as you know you are putting the work in you will know when it’s time everything will come right into place.”
Trey wanted to have a chance to play prep football close to where his father was going to be coaching at UW.
“That was one of the deciding factors for why I came here,” Trey said. “Family is a big thing in my life. Just us being all together and as close as possible really was a deciding factor.”