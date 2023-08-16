Playmakers are plentiful in the Big Eight Conference this year, with five of the top eight players to watch in the conference this season have committed or received offers from Division I college football programs.
The following are the top eight players to watch in alphabetical order.
Wes Briquelet, Verona (Sr.)
Briquelet is one of several players Verona coach Andrew Riley said won’t leave the field much this season.
He is being leaned on as a two-way starter at tight end and linebacker. Briquelet – who has a Division I offer from Valparaiso and several Division II offers – is the team's second-leading returning receiver.
Briquelet had 20 receptions for 216 yards and three TDs last year. In Verona’s spread offense, he will be a big target in rollout and bootleg plays.
Thomas D’Onofrio, Middleton (Sr.)
D’Onofrio is a 6-1, 190-pound safety with a Division I offer from Toledo. D’Onofrio had 70 tackles and four interceptions last season.
JJ Douglas, Janesville Parker (Sr.)
Douglas – a 6-4, 220-pound wide receiver was a major focal point in the Vikings’ offense last year as a receiver and runner.
Douglas – a Central Michigan commit – had 34 receptions for 790 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 508 yards and seven TDs. He is one player where opposing coaches will circle his number during film sessions.
Gabe Passini, Middleton (Sr.)
The 6-4 senior quarterback has passed for more than 2.500 yards the past two years.
He lads a potent Cardinal offense that averaged 36.4 points per game and finished second in the Big Eight last year. Passini completed 55.1% of his passes for 1,221 yards with 18 TDs and only two interceptions.
Sam Pilof, Middleton (Sr.)
Pilof is a three-star linebacker who has committed to Rutgers.
Pilaf chose the Scarlet Knights over football offers from Wisconsin and Penn St. He is ranked as the 1,004th best college prospect in the country and the 113th best linebacker, according to on-3 rankings. Pilaf had 68 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and four sacks last year.
Tre Poteat, Verona (Jr.)
Poteat is one of the top cornerbacks being recruited in the Class of 2025.
Poteat – a four-star recruit – according to Rivals, has 21 Division I offers, including offers from Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Penn State and Nebraska. Poteat is ranked as the second-best recruit in the state in the Class of 2025 and 184th nationally.
He has learned backpedaling, hand placement and coverage techniques from his father, Hank Poteat, the former defensive back coach at Wisconsin who played and won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots.
Mekai Ward, Madison Memorial (Sr.)
Ward was the definition of a big-play wide receiver for the Spartans last year.
He averaged 25.2 yards per reception. Ward had 37 receptions for 934 yards and 10 TDs. He will require some extra attention from opposing defensive schemes.