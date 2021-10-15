For the first time in Verona coach Dave Richardson’s career he won’t have to worry about debating the seeds of the eight-team Division 1 playoff grouping after a late night.
That’s because he and the Wildcats for the first time got the chance to experience the implementation of a computerized auto seeding for the playoffs. The WIAA Board of Control approved the switch to electronic seeding and it was scheduled for the 2019 season, but was delayed one year. However, Verona and most other Dane County football programs played an alternate fall season last spring and there were no playoffs.
“I don’t think there will be a lot of people complaining about their seeds,” Richardson said. “It’s more fair and equitable. It’s pretty accurate.”
The electronic auto-seeding includes six factors: Team winning percentage, opponent winning percentage, defeated opponent winning percentage, historical conference winning percentage, historical team playoff win percentage and strength of loss game value. The historical data includes the past three seasons.
Since 2012, eight coaches have met in person to discuss and vote on seeding of their portion of the bracket. Before that, the top four teams received seeds.
Richardson said in the past if there were eight coaches discussing seeds in a room and five were from the same conference, many times they would vote for teams from their conference as higher seeds.
Richardson likes the fact that the computerized system factors in the historical success of conferences and teams.
“Teams that are 5-4 and from long-standing successful conferences, you don’t want them to be penalized because they are in good conferences,” he said.
One example of this comes in the Classic Eight Conference, which includes six playoff eligible teams, including Muskego (7-1, 5-1 Classic Eight), ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press Large Division state poll, Mukwonago (7-1, 5-1), Arrowhead (5-3, 4-2), Kettle Moraine (5-3, 3-3), Waukesha West (3-5, 3-3) and Oconomowoc (5-3, 3-3).
In the past five years when there has been a postseason, Verona has had at least one school from the Classic Eight in their eight-team playoff grouping. During that time, the Wildcats are 2-2 against teams from the Classic Eight, including three games against Arrowhead.
The computerized seeding is a training ground of sorts. It could be added in other sports down the line.
The WIAA is scheduled to announce the 224-team playoff field and divisions by midnight. The computerized playoff brackets will be released about 2 a.m. Saturday.