Here is a look at Verona’s Level 1 playoff game vs. Fond du Lac: 

Record

Verona: 6-3

Fond du Lac: 5-4

Points per game

Verona: 28.8

Fond du Lac: 26.3

Rushing yards per game

Verona: 109.2

Fond du Lac: 158.9

Passing yards per game

Verona: 155.3

Fond du Lac: 140.8

Rushing yards allowed per game

Verona: 152.4

Fond du Lac: 167.3

Passing yards allowed per game

Verona: 79.4

Fond du Lac: 104.4

Players to watch

Verona: WR Cole Jannusch (34 receptions for 799 yards and 14 TDs), QB Mason Fink has passed for 1,345 yards with 18 TDs and six interceptions, RB Kyle Krantz (740 rushing yards, 6 TDs), DL Drake Badger (5.5 sacks), and LB Mason Armstrong (72 tackles, 2.5 sacks).

Fond du Lac: RB Brayden Eigenbrodt (777 rushing yards, 14 TDs), WR Ethan Wagner-Lang (22 receptions, 415 yards and four TDs) and WR Josh Reetz (29-321-5 TDs). Outside linebacker Keegan Henschel spearheads the defense (568 tackles, seven sacks, 14 tackles for loss).

Tags

Recommended for you