Here is a look at Verona’s Level 1 playoff game vs. Fond du Lac:
Record
Verona: 6-3
Fond du Lac: 5-4
Points per game
Verona: 28.8
Fond du Lac: 26.3
Rushing yards per game
Verona: 109.2
Fond du Lac: 158.9
Passing yards per game
Verona: 155.3
Fond du Lac: 140.8
Rushing yards allowed per game
Verona: 152.4
Fond du Lac: 167.3
Passing yards allowed per game
Verona: 79.4
Fond du Lac: 104.4
Players to watch
Verona: WR Cole Jannusch (34 receptions for 799 yards and 14 TDs), QB Mason Fink has passed for 1,345 yards with 18 TDs and six interceptions, RB Kyle Krantz (740 rushing yards, 6 TDs), DL Drake Badger (5.5 sacks), and LB Mason Armstrong (72 tackles, 2.5 sacks).
Fond du Lac: RB Brayden Eigenbrodt (777 rushing yards, 14 TDs), WR Ethan Wagner-Lang (22 receptions, 415 yards and four TDs) and WR Josh Reetz (29-321-5 TDs). Outside linebacker Keegan Henschel spearheads the defense (568 tackles, seven sacks, 14 tackles for loss).