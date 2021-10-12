Verona football coach Dave Richardson announced on Tuesday, Oct. 12, that he’s retiring from coaching after the season.
Earlier this season, Richardson became the 58th coach in Wisconsin to reach 200 career wins after Verona rolled to a 49-21 win over Beloit Memorial Sept. 17. He’s only the second Big Eight Conference coach to reach the career wins milestone, joining former Sun Prairie coach Mike Hahn, who won 214 games from 1972-2002 with the Cardinals.
He has coached for 29 years total. Richardson (202-109) took over as the Verona football coach in 2000. He guided the Wildcats to a state quarterfinal berth in the WIAA playoffs in 2002 and the Division 2 state title game in 2008 when Verona lost to Kimberly 28-14.
The Verona football team’s Twitter tweeted: “Thank you for your years of dedication and the wonderful impact you’ve left on our community. Best of luck on retirement coach!”
Richardson, a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee in 2014, was a three-sport athlete at Madison Memorial (football, basketball and baseball).
He played football at UW-Whitewater (1981-82) and then transferred to the University of Wisconsin, graduating in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education, health and coaching, according to his WFCA biography.
He started coaching in 1982 when he was 19 years old at Madison Holy Name Seminary as a JV basketball coach. He began coaching football in 1983 at Madison Memorial (freshman and varsity assistant).
After reaching his 200th career win, Richardson told the Press, “I’m humbled and honored. I was just wondering how I got in there with guys who were role models for me. To be one of the only Big Eight coaches to do this is surreal.”
Verona Area High School athletics tweeted: “Congrats, Coach Richardson. Thank you for all that you’ve done impacting countless current and former student-athletes. Thank you for your tireless years of service and the passion you’ve shown to VAHS. Wishing you all the best in retirement. Your legacy lives on!”
Verona assistant coach Scott Cramer, the Wildcats' defensive coach, coached with Richardson for 21 seasons.
“I couldn’t have wished for a better person to coach for,” Cramer tweeted. “Congratulations my friend!”