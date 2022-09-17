Verona sits alone atop the Big Eight.
The Wildcats stayed perfect in conference play with a 26-19 win over Janesville Parker on Friday, Sept. 16, at Monterey Stadium.
Verona (4-1, 3-0 Big Eight) and Madison Memorial both entered Friday tied for first in the Big Eight standings with 2-0 records. The Spartans dropped their first conference game of the season with a 45-21 loss to Middleton in Week 5.
The Wildcats will host the Spartans in a key Big Eight battle next week on Friday, Sept. 23, at Verona High School. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
“It was a gritty win,” Verona head coach Andrew Riley said. “We’ve had back-to-back gritty wins for us. That’s been big.”
Verona was coming off a 13-7 victory over Middleton last week.
“This was a pretty big win,” sophomore defensive back Tre Poteat said. “We knew we were going to have some challenges and we were going to play some teams that we needed to beat to be at the top.”
Verona struck first when senior quarterback Kaden Kittleson punched in a 1-yard sneak on fourth-and-goal. The extra point from senior Drew Chorlton made it 7-0 Wildcats with 10 minutes, 48 seconds left in the second quarter.
A recovered fumble put Parker at the Verona 29-yard line with 4:36 until halftime – and the Vikings converted right away as their first offensive play of the drive saw senior quarterback Gavyn Novak find junior wide receiver Cayden Brandenburg on a 29-yard strike.
The two-point conversion failed with 4:31 left in the second quarter to make it 7-6.
Verona made it two scores in just as many offensive plays as Kittleson connected with senior wide receiver Aiden Haack on a 76-yard catch and run into the end zone. Chorlton tacked on the extra point to extend the advantage to 14-6.
The Vikings started the next drive at their own 22-yard line with 3:39 left in the second quarter. Parker eventually got all the way down to the Verona 16-yard line where the Vikings faced a fourth-and-6.
A Novak pass attempt went incomplete, but a roughing the passer penalty set the Vikings up at the Wildcat 8-yard line with 10 seconds until half.
Parker cashed in on the penalty when Brandenburg caught his second touchdown pass of the quarter on the very next play. Another failed two-point conversion made it 14-12 at the break.
“As coaches we own that,” Riley said. “We were a little out of sorts with some of the things we were doing on the sidelines. We talked about it in there (locker room), we were up two without playing our brand of football.”
The Wildcats looked ready to go out of the break as the opening drive of the second half saw Verona march 67 yards for a score. The drive was capped off with a 15-yard run from senior running back Trey Engram.
A failed extra point kept it a one-score game at 20-12 with 8:20 left in the third quarter.
While the Verona defense found its footing in the second half, Chorlton made field goal attempts of 19 and 28 yards to extend the Wildcat lead to 26-12 with 2:29 left in the game.
It looked like Poteat was going to put the dagger in the Vikings as he found some space on a punt return with under five minutes to play and Verona up 23-12 – but the sophomore was tripped up at the Parker 15-yard line. The return eventually led to Chorlton’s second field goal.
“I saw the dude coming off the edge and I thought I have to get this,” Poteat said. “I cut inside, took the outside and tried to beat the punter but I had to play it safe.”
Junior standout wide receiver JJ Douglas quickly put Parker into scoring position on the next possession as he busted a 74-yard catch to set up the Vikings at the Wildcat 12-yard line.
It looked like senior Drake Badger was going to put the bow on the Verona win when his sack on junior quarterback Jeff Rowin put Parker in a fourth-and-23 with under two minutes to go from the Verona 25.
But once again Douglas – listed at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds – bailed out the Vikings as he hauled in a 25-yard touchdown grab.
Douglas – who is seeing interest at the Division 1 level – finished with 127 yards on three catches, while adding 48 rushing yards on 12 carries. He entered the game with 669 yards and seven touchdowns in four games.
“We just wanted to overload his side and try to get as many bodies as we could because he can break tackles,” said Poteat, who holds offers from Wisconsin, Michigan and Nebraska.
Verona recovered the ensuing onside kick and started at their own 46-yard line with 1:27 left in regulation. The Wildcats ran it on two straight plays, but the Vikings stopped the clock with their final two timeouts.
On third-and-10, Engram moved the chains on the ground to seal the win. The senior running back was a workhorse on Friday, carrying the ball 32 times for 156 yards.
“It was scheming up ways to try and get him (Engram) the ball that didn’t look the same as in weeks’ prior,” Riley said. “We were able to take the top off once with Aidan Haack.”
Kittleson finished 8 of 13 through the air with 169 yards and two total touchdowns.