Verona's Tre Poteat returns a kick during the Wildcats' 28-6 loss to Muskego on Friday, Aug. 19, at Muskego High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Kaden Kittleson and Trey Engram
Verona quarterback Kaden Kittleson pitches to running back Trey Engram during the Wildcats' 28-6 loss to Muskego on Friday, Aug. 19, at Muskego High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Kaden Kittleson
Verona's Kaden Kittleson gets ready to make a throw during the Wildcats' 28-6 loss to Muskego on Friday, Aug. 19, at Muskego High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Jordan Franke
Verona's Jordan Franke makes a tackle during the Wildcats' 28-6 loss to Muskego on Friday, Aug. 19, at Muskego High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Finley Deischer
Verona's Finley Deischer celebrates after a fumble recovery during the Wildcats' 28-6 loss to Muskego on Friday, Aug. 19, at Muskego High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Kamari Norris
Verona's Kamari Norris runs with the ball during the Wildcats' 28-6 loss to Muskego on Friday, Aug. 19, at Muskego High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Mike Valitchka
Verona's Mike Valitchka runs after a catch during the Wildcats' 28-6 loss to Muskego on Friday, Aug. 19, at Muskego High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Oliver Pharo
Verona's Oliver Pharo makes a block during the Wildcats' 28-6 loss to Muskego on Friday, Aug. 19, at Muskego High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Codde Garrison
Verona's Codde Garrison is tackled during the Wildcats' 28-6 loss to Muskego on Friday, Aug. 19, at Muskego High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Drake Badger
Verona's Drake Badger gets a sack during the Wildcats' 28-6 loss to Muskego on Friday, Aug. 19, at Muskego High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Elijah Lagomasino
Verona's Elijah Lagomasino gets space during the Wildcats' 28-6 loss to Muskego on Friday, Aug. 19, at Muskego High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Trey Engram
Verona's Trey Engram celebrates with teammates after his touchdown during the Wildcats' 28-6 loss to Muskego on Friday, Aug. 19, at Muskego High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Andrew Riley
Verona's Andrew Riley on the sidelines during the Wildcats' 28-6 loss to Muskego on Friday, Aug. 19, at Muskego High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
“I think we got our feet wet tonight,” first-year Verona head coach Andrew Riley said. “I think we now know what it’s like to play an opponent that’s going deep in the playoffs.”
Muskego – who won the Division 1 state championship in both 2018 and 2019 – entered the game with 27 straight wins at home. The last time the Warriors dropped a game in Muskego was in 2017.
Riley called the Warriors a well-coached, disciplined team.
“They do everything you see on film and then bring some attitude with it,” he said.
Muskego brought a 21-0 lead into the locker room at halftime, but Verona found its footing in the second half.
“Second half the score was 7-6,” Riley said. “We play that half of football for two halves and we’re ready to go.”
Both teams punted on their first possession, but a muffled Verona return set up the Warriors at the Wildcats’ 18-yard line with 4 minutes, 25 seconds left in the first quarter. Muskego would capitalize on the turnover as junior quarterback Bradyn Horn found fellow junior tight end Aiden Krause for a 18-yard touchdown.
The extra point made it 7-0 with 3:35 left in the first quarter.
Muskego made it 14-0 with 4:15 left in the second quarter when junior running back Max Schneider weaved his way for a 12-yard score on the ground. The touchdown came right after the Warriors narrowly picked up a fourth-and-two from the Wildcat 14.
Verona was forced into a quick punt, pinning the Warriors back at their own 22 with 1:53 until halftime.
After a few chunk plays, Muskego capped off its quick drive with a 42-yard rushing touchdown from senior fullback Sam Steuber with 15 seconds left until half.
The Warriors grabbed a 28-0 with 9:14 left in the third quarter via a 9-yard rushing touchdown from senior Tyler Umland, but the Wildcats dug in their heels from there.
The Verona defense got a strip and recovered the loose ball midway through the third quarter to stop a Muskego drive. The Wildcats also blocked a field goal in the second half to keep the Warriors at 28.
“I can’t say enough about our special teams,” Riley said. “And our defense played their hearts out, left everything out on the field.”
Senior running back Trey Engram – who impressed in his Verona debut with 149 yards on 23 carries – put the Wildcats on the board when he wove through traffic with a cutback and scored on a 35-yard run with 3:08 left in the fourth quarter.
“I think Trey did great,” Riley said. “His pads were down. His line was doing really well for him.”
A failed two-point conversion made it 28-6, which was ultimately the final score.
“Really proud of our guys,” Riley said. “The sideline was super loud. Everyone was in it for the whole game. Those are the details that are going to push us to success as we go forward.”
Riley noted the difficulty of facing a novel offense in the Wing-T, something they likely won’t have to worry about much in the Big Eight Conference.
Verona senior quarterback Kaden Kittleson went 11 for 23 for 58 yards. His favorite target on the night was junior wide receiver Mike Valitchka – who caught five passes for 41 yards.
“I thought Kaden on offense kept his cool back there, got the ball out quickly to a lot of guys,” Riley said. “Just a few little things.
“I thought the offensive line did really well,” Riley added. “Justin Buchanan is our center and when we go tempo he’s gotta direct all five guys and what’s going on. He did well.”
Verona will take on Oshkosh North in the Wildcats’ home opener on Friday, Aug. 26. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.