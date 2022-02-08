Verona freshman Tre Poteat has his first Division I football offer, according to his Twitter.
The offer came from Toledo, who finished 7-6 in the Mid-American Conference this season and played in the Bahamas Bowl.
Thank you Toledo for my first offer! #GoRockets @kevin_Beard9 @CoachNCole @allenTrieu @evan_flood @DennisSemrau @wissportsnet @THESHOWfootball pic.twitter.com/BXUT2Xn4TR— 𝓣𝓻𝓮 𝓟𝓸𝓽𝓮𝓪𝓽 (@PoteatTre) February 7, 2022
Poteat is a 6-foot, 160-pound cornerback/wide receiver. He also plays basketball at Verona. Poteat’s father is Hank Poteat, the cornerbacks coach at Wisconsin.