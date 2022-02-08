Tre Poteat

Tre Poteat (right) received a Division I football offer from Toledo.  

Verona freshman Tre Poteat has his first Division I football offer, according to his Twitter.

The offer came from Toledo, who finished 7-6 in the Mid-American Conference this season and played in the Bahamas Bowl.

Poteat is a 6-foot, 160-pound cornerback/wide receiver. He also plays basketball at Verona. Poteat’s father is Hank Poteat, the cornerbacks coach at Wisconsin.

