The Verona football team found out their postseason path early Saturday morning when the WIAA released the brackets for the playoffs.
Verona received a fifth seed and will play at fourth-seeded Fond du Lac on Friday, Oct. 22.
For the first time in Verona coach Dave Richardson’s career he got the chance to experience the implementation of a computerized auto seeding for the playoffs. The WIAA Board of Control approved the switch to electronic seeding and it was scheduled for the 2019 season, but was delayed one year. However, Verona and most other Dane County football programs played an alternate fall season last spring and there were no playoffs.
“I don’t think there will be a lot of people complaining about their seeds,” Richardson said. “It’s more fair and equitable. It’s pretty accurate.”
The electronic auto-seeding includes six factors: Team winning percentage, opponent winning percentage, defeated opponent winning percentage, historical conference winning percentage, historical team playoff win percentage and strength of loss game value. The historical data includes the past three seasons.
Since 2012, eight coaches have met in person to discuss and vote on seeding of their portion of the bracket. Before that, the top four teams received seeds.
Richardson said in the past if there were eight coaches discussing seeds in a room and five were from the same conference, many times they would vote for teams from their conference as higher seeds.
Richardson likes the fact that the computerized system factors in the historical success of conferences and teams.
“Teams that are 5-4 and from long-standing successful conferences, you don’t want them to be penalized because they are in good conferences,” he said.
One example of this comes in the Classic Eight Conference, which includes six playoff teams, including Muskego (7-1, 5-1 Classic Eight), ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press Large Division state poll, Mukwonago (7-1, 5-1), Arrowhead (5-3, 4-2), Kettle Moraine (5-3, 3-3), Waukesha West (3-5, 3-3) and Oconomowoc (5-3, 3-3).