The Verona football team kicked off its first practice on Tuesday, Aug 2.
Andrew Riley enters his first season as the head coach. Riley replaces former coach Dave Richardson who retired from coaching at the end of last season. Verona will compete in a scrimmage at Waunakee Friday, Aug 12. The Wildcats’ season opener is at Muskego on Friday, Aug 19.
Verona will host its first home game against Oshkosh West on Friday, Aug 26. The Wildcats went 6-4 last year and lost to Fond Da Lac 31-13 in a first-round playoff game. Verona is looking to make the playoffs for the ninth straight year. The Wildcats are looking to win their first playoff game since 2016.