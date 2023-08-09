Ian Tzeak-Braylon Hayes

Ian Tezak, left, blocks Braylon Hayes, right, as he practices fighting off a block during a Verona football team practice on Thursday, Aug. 3, at Verona Area High School.

 Photo by Mark Nesbitt

The Verona football team kicked off practice on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Verona Area High School.

Verona coach Andrew Riley is in his second year. The Wildcats are coming off an 8-2 season where they won the Big Eight Conference championship outright for the first time since 2011. Riley was named the Big Eight Coach of the Year in his first season and six Verona football players were named first-team all-conference.

Verona will scrimmage Waunakee at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, at VAHS.

Verona will host Muskego in the season opener on Friday, Aug. 18. The Wildcats will open up Big Eight Conference play when they host Madison East on Friday, Sept. 1.

