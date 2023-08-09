The Verona football team kicked off practice on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Verona Area High School.
Verona coach Andrew Riley is in his second year. The Wildcats are coming off an 8-2 season where they won the Big Eight Conference championship outright for the first time since 2011. Riley was named the Big Eight Coach of the Year in his first season and six Verona football players were named first-team all-conference.
Verona will scrimmage Waunakee at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, at VAHS.
Verona will host Muskego in the season opener on Friday, Aug. 18. The Wildcats will open up Big Eight Conference play when they host Madison East on Friday, Sept. 1.