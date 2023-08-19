It’s only fitting that a season-opening shootout between two teams ranked in the top-eight at the end of last season would end on a special teams play in a rematch.
Muskego junior kicker Gabe Walden kicked a game-winning 43-yard field goal as time expired as the Warriors escaped Verona with a 38-35 win on Friday, Aug. 18, at Verona Area High School.
It marked the first field goal Walden has made for Muskego. It seemed like an improbable kick after a missed extra point and some short kickoffs earlier in the game.
Muskego lined up for a field goal on third down from the Wildcats’ 26-yard line and Verona used two straight timeouts. After an incomplete pass, Walden came back out and nailed the field goal and was mobbed by teammates.
“That alone made me think this kid doesn’t have the leg for it,” Verona coach Andrew Riley said of the Warriors’ decision to throw a pass on third down. “I didn’t think he had it in him. Kudos to him. He hit the ball square and it went right through.”
The Warriors drove 50 yards in 10 plays with only one timeout in the final 1 minute, 21 seconds to set up the winning field goal.
It appeared like the game was destined for overtime when Verona senior safety Nate Novinska intercepted Muskego senior Bradyn Horn’s pass on the second play of the drive. Officials ruled that Novinska was out of bounds on the interception and the Warriors dodged a bullet.
“Everyone gave every ounce of their game out there,” Riley said. “I told the guys that was raising the bar. I will go to war with those guys for 48 minutes any week. They have exceeded expectations in Week 1 already. No one gave us a shot in these types of games because they don’t believe the Big Eight is a comparable conference to the Classic Eight. I think we proved that tonight.”
Verona senior quarterback Elijah Lagomasino turned in a stellar performance in his first start, completing 13 of 17 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown.
“Scrambling is part of my game,” he said. “That will never go away. I will always have that option to run. I have confidence in my O-line that will give me a great pocket and great time so I can make plays for my receivers too. I want to do whatever I can to help my team win and I think scrambling can help sometimes.”
In his first game back since tearing his ACL, senior wide receiver Michael Valitchka had three receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown. The top target for the Wildcats was senior tight end Wes Briquelet – who had seven receptions for 100 yards.
“We all went out and fought,” Valitchka said.
“In the locker room, we all expected this to happen and be up in this game early. It happened. We lost, but just the potential our team showed, how much growth we can still have and how good we can be is just out of the roof.”
Early on, it looked like a game that would go down to the wire.
The Wildcats’ 15-play, 73-yard drive that chewed up a chunk of the first quarter, culminated in Lagomasino’s 1-yard TD run on the second play of the second quarter to tie the game at 7. Muskego regained the lead at 13-7 when Horn scored on a 1-yard run. It was set up by Horn’s 81-yard pass to senior tight end Aiden Krause.
The Wildcats responded by scoring 14 points in the final two minutes of the second quarter. Lagomasino tossed a pass to Valitchka, who turned it into a 44-yard catch and run for a touchdown to give the Wildcats a 14-13 lead with 1:53 to go in the second quarter. Valitchka made a cutback and broke two tackle attempts on his way to the end zone.
“That’s the kind of play where you just catch the ball and go on autopilot,” Valitchka said. “Guys were everywhere. I just went untouched. I can’t describe it.”
When the Warriors had a botched snap on their ensuing possession that resulted in a turnover on downs, the Wildcats got the ball at the Warriors’ 11-yard line. One play later, Verona senior running back Chace Bredeson scored on a 7-yard run to give the Wildcats a 21-13 lead at the half.
The Warriors battled back from an eight-point deficit in the second half.
Muskego junior fullback Jack Labisch – who rushed for 154 yards on 21 carries – rumbled for a 12-yard TD run. Horn tossed a two-point conversion strike to Krause to tie the game at 21 with 1:43 left in the third quarter.
Muskego senior linebacker Sam Witkowski then returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown with 2.8 seconds left in the third quarter to extend the Warriors’ lead to seven points.
It didn’t take long for the Wildcats to answer.
Junior Tre Poteat returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. Verona missed the extra point and trailed 28-27.
Muskego senior running back Ashton Krause scored on a 7-yard run to give Muskego an eight-point lead with 7:39 left.
Verona went into hurry-up mode and marched down the field. Lagomasino connected with Poteat on a fade pass for a 10-yard TD. Lagomasino then tossed a two-point conversion pass to Briquelet to tie the game at 35 with 4:50 to go. The game-tying drive was kept alive by Lagomasino’s pass that Valitchka made a diving catch on for a 31-yard gain.
“All of the receivers and me, especially Tre, have put in so many hours in the offseason working almost every day on the field for two hours working on all of the routes,” Lagomasino said. “Red zone fades, cover 2 and cover 3 fades everything you can think about it we have practiced it. It comes into fruition when you work. I’m really proud of him and our team for stepping up in those big moments.”
It was tough sledding for the Wildcats running the ball against the Warriors. Bredeson rushed for 37 yards on 17 carries and one touchdown.
“It really shows you what we are good at and what we need to work on,” Valitchka said. “I think the good stuff trumps the things we need to work on. There are things we have to fix. I think we have the talent and people proved themselves tonight.”
Verona forced three turnovers – a Poteat interception, a fumble and a botched punt the Wildcats forced the Warriors into a turnover on downs.
Riley said he wished offensively, Verona could have capitalized by scoring off one other turnover.
The Wildcats had 243 total yards (209 passing, 34 rushing). Muskego posted six sacks. Muskego senior defensive lineman Liam Shaw had three sacks and senior linebacker Jack Ploeckelman had two sacks.
“Elijah, Lago, as we call him, has really stepped up for us when we needed him to,” Riley said. “He runs when it’s not designed and that is why he is in that spot to be able to do that. I thought our offensive line really grew together today.”
Muskego rode the Wing-T fullback and counter runs on the final drive.
“It’s kind of pick your poison against the Wing-T,” Riley said. “Are we going to guard the edges for their sweeps, the B-gap for belly, the A-gaps for those traps? I thought our guys did a good job of wrapping up and tackling. I think we got a little tired and dehydrated down the stretch. They started making 4 yards into 7 or 8. That was also our defense being on the field for a long time.”