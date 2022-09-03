The Verona football team rolled to a 53-6 win over Madison East in a Big Eight Conference opener on Friday, Sept. 2, at Lussier Stadium in Madison.
The Wildcats (2-1, 1-0 Big Eight) started their scoring spree with 8 minutes, 32 seconds left in the first quarter when senior running back Trey Engram broke a 40-yard touchdown. Senior quarterback Kaden Kittleson connected with senior wide receiver Gavin Farrell on a 10-yard touchdown to put Verona up 14-0 with 7 minutes remaining in the opening quarter.
The Wildcats racked up four touchdowns in the second quarter – another 10-yard touchdown pass from Kittleson to Farrell (11:52), an 8-yard touchdown from Engram (4:27), a pick six from senior linebacker Alec Fernandez (3:18) and a 12-yard touchdown run from Kittleson (1:20).
Verona was in command at halftime up 40-6.
Junior running back Max Jones (10-yard) and senior running back Amir Ogunmola (4-yard) scored touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter, respectively.
Engram racked up 149 yards on 15 carries, while Ogunmola ran 11 times for 102 yards. Kittleson finished 6 for 10 for 90 yards. His favorite target on the night was Farrell – who grabbed four catches for 47 yards.
Verona will host Middleton in a key Big Eight battle on Friday, Sept. 9, in Verona. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.