Andrew Riley was named the Big Eight Coach of the Year in his first season and six Verona football players were named first-team all-conference.
Riley led the Wildcats to an 8-2 record, 7-0 in the Big Eight for the program’s first outright conference championship since 2011.
The first-team all-conference selections on offense were senior running back Trey Engram, senior offensive lineman Jack Reese and senior kicker Drew Chorlton. Engram rushed for 1,072 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 107.2 yards per game and 5.6 yards per carry.
Chorlton made 4 of 5 field goals, and hit 37 and 31-yard field goals in the fourth quarter to propel the Wildcats to a 13-7 win over Middleton.
The trio of first-team all-conference players on defense are senior defensive end Drake Badger, senior linebacker Mason Armstrong and sophomore defensive back Tre Poteat. Armstrong led the team with 84 tackles, had nine tackles for loss and one sack. Badger had 60 tackles and a team-high 9.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Poteat had 62 tackles and three interceptions. Both Poteat and junior Michael Valitchka had kickoff and punt returns for touchdowns.
The Wildcats had four players named second-team all-conference, including senior offensive lineman Ryan Mancilla and Michael Comber. Senior quarterback Kaden Kittleson was second team at quarterback. Kittleson completed 59.9% of his passes for 1,053 yards with 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions. The other second-team all-conference selection was junior Garrison Codde at defensive back. Code had 35 tackles and one interception.
Verona had five players named honorable mention all-conference – seniors Jordan Franke (long snapper), Luke Marckesano (linebacker), senior Finley Deischer (defensive back), senior Amir Ogunmola (running back) and senior Evan Grimme (safety).