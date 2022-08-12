Jackson Acker is a University of Wisconsin football player not afraid of challenges on the gridiron. He’s embracing a position switch to fullback from tailback.
Acker, a 6-foot-1, 238-pound redshirt freshman, is listed at fullback for the Badgers heading into fall camp during UW media days on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Acker was moved to fullback before spring practices.
“I’ve always been on the bigger side of the running backs,” Acker said. “I just felt comfortable there. Whatever gets me on the field is what I will do. I will do whatever they ask me to.”
Acker has been down this road before where he has had to adjust to a new position. When Acker entered Verona Area High School as a freshman, he was a defensive lineman. He made the switch to running back.
Acker could be used more as a triple-threat at fullback, running with his pass catching and blocking out of the backfield. He was a standout sprinter at VAHS. He displays a combination of power and speed. He won gold medals in the discus shot put at the WIAA Division 1 state track meet as a senior in 2021.
“At first when they initially pitched the idea, they made it quite clear that I just wouldn’t be blocking,” he said. “I would make some catches and split out and stuff. That was the reason I didn’t mind switching over. They made it clear I would still get touches on the ball as well as blocking. I feel like those are two things I can do well.”
Acker could be another player in a long tradition of former tailbacks to break out at fullback like Alec Ingold and Bradie Ewing.
“I think what went into Jackson really moving to fullback is I think he’s a really talented athlete,” UW football coach Paul Chryst said of Acker’s position switch. “He has good size, speed and he’s got power. He’s young, but I think he’s a guy who can keep developing and I think he can be a good football player. I just think he’s a good player and you try to find spots for all your good players.”
When UW’s backfield was hit by some injuries last year, Acker did get some playing time. He rushed for 34 yards on six carries and one touchdown.
Acker said he had to learn some new game-planning details like blocking techniques at fullback.
“A lot of it (skills) carry over from tailback,” he said. “I can still go back and play tailback if they need me to.”
Now he will be a surprise for defenses that are stacking the box to stop running back Braelon Allen, who rushed for 1,286 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman last season.
“I’m very confident with what we can do,” Acker said. “I’m still getting used to the fullback position. With Braelon behind me, I have no worries.”
Acker said the reps he did get running routes last year will help after getting to experience game-action.
“It’s definitely a step towards feeling more comfortable out here with everyone.,” he said. “I know that is something I haven’t had much time to get used to.”