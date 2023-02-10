Verona senior standout long snapper Jordan Franke has recently announced his commitment to play football at the University of South Carolina.
Franke made the announcement on his Twitter on Feb. 7.
“I am humbled, honored and grateful to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of South Carolina,” he wrote.
Franke was a Big Eight all-conference selection and helped the Wildcats to an 8-2 record, 7-0 in the Big Eight for the program’s first outright conference championship since 2011.
South Carolina competes in the NCAA’s Division 1 level in the Southeastern Conference.