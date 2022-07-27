Verona juniors Michael Valitchka and Wes Briquelet put up some elite athletic testing numbers for college coaches at the WSN Gridiron Showcase on Saturday, July 16, at Plymouth High School.
Valitchka and Briquelet were two of among 106 athletes who participated in the Gridiron Showcase that tested players' athletic prowess in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, L-drill, short shuttle and bench press.
Valitchka, a wide receiver for the Wildcats displayed his agility, speed and quickness in the change of directions drills. In the short shuttle where players had to run five yards in one direction, 10 yards in the other direction and and five yards back to the center, Valitchka had the fourth-fastest time of 4.27 seconds. He tied for the sixth-fastest time in the L-drill (6.99), a measure of body lean, hip flexibility and change-of-direction skills.
“I think it was good to get my numbers out there and see where I stacked up against the other players,” Valitchka said. “I think it helped meeting some of the college coaches and seeing what the college programs are looking for.”
Valitchka said he knew he was strong running the shuttle going into the showcase.
More than 15 college coaches from 22 programs attended the Gridiron Showcase, including the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, UW-Stevens Point, Ripon, Lawrence and Carroll. NCAA rules prohibited Division I and II coaches from attending. The camp was open to any high school players and the cost to participate was $100, Valitchka said.
“My hope is to play football in college,” Valitchka said. “If the opportunity is there I will take it.”
Valitchka said running one of the fastest shuttle and L-drill times was an advantage because it helped him show the improvement he has made even on his previous best times.
“I think the one mistake people make is getting your feet too far out from under you,” he said. “If you can keep a square base you can change direction quicker.”
Valitchka ran the 40 in 4.72 seconds. He posted a vertical jump of 33.2 inches and a broad jump of nine feet. A total of 12 athletes ran the 40 in 4.7 seconds or less. Catholic Memorial junior defensive back Edward Jones tied Wausau East junior running back Ralph Pegues for the top time (4.53).
When Valitchka first started playing flag football, he played quarterback. He then made the transition to running back as a freshman and to wide receiver last year.
“I just like being out in open space and going one-on-one to make a play,” he said.
West Salem senior wide receiver Brennan Kennedy had the fastest L-drill time (6.82) and Columbus sophomore running back Colton Brunell had the fastest shuttle time (4.15).
At 6-1, 203-pounds, f had the sixth-best vertical jump (35.9 inches). He ran 7.10 seconds in the L-drill, tied for 10th. He ran the shuttle in 5.3 seconds. Briquelet ran the 40 in 5.01 seconds and had a 9-foot broad jump. The 40 is the one area he wasn’t satisfied with his time.
“I was content with everything, but my 40,” Briquelet said. “I usually run a 4.8 or 4.7. The 40 is one of the toughest because it was hand-held at the start and electronic timing at the finish. You have to really train to run a really good time.”
Briquelet is open to a position switch in college. He listed outside linebacker as his secondary position for the showcase.
“At my height, tight end is a hard position to get into,” he said. “I may play some outside linebacker or defensive end this year too.”