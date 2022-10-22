Verona’s playoff breakthrough will have to wait another day.
Seeking its first postseason win since 2016, the second-seeded Verona football team fell to seventh-seeded Marquette 3-0 in a WIAA Division 1 Level 1 clash on Friday, Oct. 21, at Verona Area High School.
1 of 16
Kaden Kittleson
Verona's Kaden Kittleson surveys the field during the Wildcats' WIAA Division 1 Level 1 loss to Marquette on Friday, Oct. 21, at Verona Area High School.
Photos: Marquette vs. Verona WIAA Division 1 Level 1
1 of 16
Kaden Kittleson
Verona's Kaden Kittleson surveys the field during the Wildcats' WIAA Division 1 Level 1 loss to Marquette on Friday, Oct. 21, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Wesley Briquelet
Verona's Wesley Briquelet runs after a catch during the Wildcats' WIAA Division 1 Level 1 loss to Marquette on Friday, Oct. 21, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Trey Engram
Verona's Trey Engram runs in space with the ball during the Wildcats' WIAA Division 1 Level 1 loss to Marquette on Friday, Oct. 21, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Alec Fernandez
Verona's Alec Fernandez makes a tackle during the Wildcats' WIAA Division 1 Level 1 loss to Marquette on Friday, Oct. 21, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Luke Novotny
Marquette's Luke Novotny runs during the Wildcats' WIAA Division 1 Level 1 loss to Marquette on Friday, Oct. 21, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Drake Badger
Verona's Drake Badger chases down Andrew Gengler during the Wildcats' WIAA Division 1 Level 1 loss to Marquette on Friday, Oct. 21, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Tre Poteat
Verona's Tre Poteat reacts to a pick during the Wildcats' WIAA Division 1 Level 1 loss to Marquette on Friday, Oct. 21, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Luke Novotny
Marquette's Luke Novotny runs in traffic during the Wildcats' WIAA Division 1 Level 1 loss to Marquette on Friday, Oct. 21, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Anthony Moberly
Verona's Anthony Moberly runs after making a catch during the Wildcats' WIAA Division 1 Level 1 loss to Marquette on Friday, Oct. 21, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Luke Novotny
Marquette's Luke Novotny waits to take a snap during the Wildcats' WIAA Division 1 Level 1 loss to Marquette on Friday, Oct. 21, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Jacob Bindl
Verona's Jacob Bindl makes a sack during the Wildcats' WIAA Division 1 Level 1 loss to Marquette on Friday, Oct. 21, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Tre Poteat
Verona's Tre Poteat draws contact after going up for a catch during the Wildcats' WIAA Division 1 Level 1 loss to Marquette on Friday, Oct. 21, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona Football
A Verona player is consoled after the Wildcats' WIAA Division 1 Level 1 loss to Marquette on Friday, Oct. 21, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Mason Armstrong
Verona's Mason Armstrong (middle) listens to the postgame huddle after the Wildcats' WIAA Division 1 Level 1 loss to Marquette on Friday, Oct. 21, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Andrew Riley and Trey Engram
Verona head coach Andrew Riley hugs Trey Engram after the Wildcats' WIAA Division 1 Level 1 loss to Marquette on Friday, Oct. 21, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Garrison Codde and Evan Grimme
Verona's Garrison Codde (10) and Evan Grimme react after the Wildcats' WIAA Division 1 Level 1 loss to Marquette on Friday, Oct. 21, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona head coach Andrew Riley said his seniors put forward a long list of goals this season, with the Wildcats accomplishing all but one of them – winning a postseason game.
“I love all of these guys,” said senior quarterback Kaden Kittleson. “These guys mean the world to me. Tonight doesn’t reflect who we are as a team. We’ve had an amazing season.”
Verona (8-2) won its first outright Big Eight Conference title since 2011. After losing their season opener to Muskego, the Wildcats rang off eight straight wins – including a perfect 7-0 run in the Big Eight.
“To put it in perspective, these guys are going to be remembered in the hallways forever,” said Riley, who was in his first season as head coach. “They’re going to have a trophy up there with their team picture. They set the bar high for this new era of Verona football. I couldn’t be more proud.”
A 24-yard field goal from Marquette sophomore Erik Schmidt in the waning seconds of the first half proved to be the game winner.
The Wildcats got the ball at their own 27-yard line with 2 minutes, 39 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Tre Poteat helped extend the drive when he hauled in a 17-yard contested catch on fourth-and-8 with under two minutes to go. The play set up Verona near midfield with just over a minute to play.
After a sack and back-to-back incompletions, Kittleson went back to Poteat on fourth-and-14 with 56 seconds left. Poteat drew some contact going up for a catch in the middle of the field as Kittleson’s pass wasn’t able to connect.
Verona’s defense forced five three-and-outs on the night and also turned over Marquette three times. Junior defensive back Garrison Codde recovered a fumble in the first quarter, while Poteat picked off a pass in the second quarter. Senior linebacker Alec Fernandez grabbed a fourth-quarter interception as well.
“I can’t say enough about how our defense played tonight,” Kittleson said. “They played outstanding. As an offense, you can’t win with 0 points.”
The Wildcats’ offensive attack had a big blow on the first play of the game when junior wide receiver Mike Valitchka went down with an injury. Valitchka entered the game leading Verona in receiving yards (242), catches (23) and receiving touchdowns (five).
“Mike works hard every day,” Kittleson said. “He gets after it. First play going down, that’s tough.
“It was a next-man up mentality but he was for sure missed tonight.”
Kittleson finished with 68 passing yards. He threw an interception in the first quarter. It was just his second pick of the season.
“That’s a hell of a team over there,” Kittleson said of Marquette. “They have an amazing defense.”
The Verona defense held Marquette senior quarterback Luke Novotny to just 12 of 33 passing and 51 yards.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Riley said. “They have a similar defense to us. We knew they would be ready to go against us.”
Senior running back Trey Engram paced Verona on the ground with 17 rushing attempts for 52 yards. Junior tight end Wesley Briquelet caught three passes for 31 yards to lead the Wildcats’ passing attack.
Verona has lost its last five postseason games, with four of those coming at home.
Still, there is plenty to be optimistic about going forward.
“I’m going to remember it as a new era,” Kittleson said. “First year with coach Riley, whole new offense. Just all the fun times we had this year.”