Verona senior running back Trey Engram announced on Twitter on Saturday, Jan. 14, that he’s committing to play football at Kansas State next fall.
Engram, the son of former Chicago Bears and Penn State wide receiver Bobby Engram, helped the Wildcats win their first Big Eight Conference championship outright since 2011.
He was a workhorse in the backfield for a Verona team that went 8-2. Engram rushed for 1,072 yards and 11 touchdowns. He averaged 107.2 yards per game and 5.6 yards per carry. He also had a preferred walk-on offer to West Virginia and a Division I offer from Merrimack College.
Engram transferred from Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C. to Verona last year after his father was named the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UW. Engram was also being recruited by James Madison Drake and Minnesota-Duluth.
Engram was one of six Verona players named first-team Big Eight All-Conference.
Trey’s brother, Dean Engram, is a wide receiver for the University of Wisconsin football team. Kansas State went 10-4 and won the Big 12 championship by knocking off TCU.