There was no hesitation by Verona coach Andrew Riley in putting his faith and the game in the hands of senior quarterback Elijah Lagomasino against Janesville Parker.
With Verona clinging to a three-point lead with less than a minute left and facing a fourth-and-1 yard to go from midfield, Lagomasino ran a sneak and was bottled up at first in the middle of a swarming defense. He then bounced outside for a 15-yard run before sliding to ice a 20-17 win over Janesville Parker on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Verona Area High School.
“I just wanted the ball in my hands to finish this game,” said Lagomasino, who ran for two touchdowns. “I got really lucky. I was going inside and pushing as hard as I could and my facemask got pushed right and I took it right off of our guys’ (blocking) and found a hole.”
It’s just what Verona coaches preach on a quarterback sneak if it becomes a stalemate early on.
“We didn’t want to play like we were playing not to lose the game in the end,” Riley said. “We practiced that if it gets muddy, go off the tackle. We were not going to punt and let them go win.”
Verona (4-1, 3-0 Big Eight) – ranked seventh in the Division 1 WisSports.net Coaches’ state poll – had big plays from all phases of the game in the fourth quarter to seal the win after trailing at the half for the first time this season. The Vikings drove down to the Wildcats’ 26-yard line late in the fourth quarter, but the drive short-circuited by two holding penalties. With Parker facing a fourth-and-24 from the Wildcats’ 30-yard line, Verona senior safety Nate Novinska knocked down Jeff Rowin’s deep pass to Javontae Johnson that forced a turnover on downs with 4 minutes, 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
It was a short turnaround for Verona after the game was moved up to Thursday because of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur when the Jewish New Year begins on the first day of a lunar month and subsequent day of Atonement.
“We laid it out earlier in the week and said we have to win the second half if we are going to challenge for the conference and go for the playoffs,” Riley said. “We weren’t exactly hoping to set ourselves up for a must-win in the second half, but we did and the guys answered. That’s the beauty of these games – a championship team can win an ugly game on a short week.”
Verona senior running back Chace Bredeson rushed for 71 yards on 19 carries and he scored the go-ahead touchdown with 0.2 of a second left in the third quarter.
Verona capitalized on a special teams gaffe by Parker early in the third quarter. With Janesville Parker facing a fourth-and-3 from their own 42-yard line, a long snap sailed over punter Keegan Skrzypchak’s head and the Wildcats stopped him for a 28-yard loss and a turnover on downs. Three plays later with the Wildcats facing fourth-and-1, Lagomasino powered in for a 6-yard touchdown run on a sneak to give Verona a 14-10 lead with 9:01 left in the third quarter.
The Vikings responded with a 12-play, 75-yard drive, culminating in senior J.J. Douglas’ 1-yard TD plunge to take a 17-14 lead with 2:38 to go in the third quarter. Douglas, a Central Michigan commit, rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns and had four receptions for 37 yards.
The Wildcats switched into a hurry-up offense and marched 43 yards in eight plays, with the drive capped off by Bredeson ramming in for a 3-yard TD run with 0.2 of a second left in the third quarter. The Wildcats missed the extra point, but led 20-17.
Early on, Verona struggled to find rhythm, opening the game with two straight three-and-outs. The Wildcats had five penalties for 30 yards lost and one turnover in the first half. On its third possession, Verona switched to the Wildcat and did direct snaps to junior Tre Poteat, who rushed for 74 yards on three carries. Lagomasino scored on a 1-yard sneak to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead. The scoring drive was set up by Poteat’s 57-yard run.
“It feels amazing knowing our team can take every team’s best shot and just deliver,” said Poteat, who made a visit to the University of Illinois on Saturday and was in attendance for the Illini’s game against Penn State.
Riley said Verona switched to a Wildcat alignment with Poteat directly behind the center instead of the quarterback to show Parker a different look.
“We gained an extra hat in the block having the running back block instead of getting the ball,” he said. “We were running behind Dylan (Hildebrand) a lot on the right side. If we can get No. 3 (Poteat) the ball by snapping him the ball, it’s the easiest way possible to get him the rock.”
Janesville Parker senior Jiaquari Douglas had an interception in the second quarter that set up the Vikings’ first scoring drive. Parker senior J.P. Schoenball booted a 40-yard field goal to cut the Wildcats' lead to 7-3.
On the Vikings’ next possession, a 49-yard run setup Douglas’ 6-yard TD run to give the Vikings a 10-7 lead at the half.
That set up a second half where Verona outscored Parker 13-7. Lagomasino completed 8 of 15 passes for 87 yards and an interception. Senior wide receiver Michael Valitchka had three receptions for 39 yards and senior tight end Wes Briquelet had three catches for 29 yards.
Lagomasino didn’t sugarcoat the performance by Verona in the first half.
“That first half it was a stinker,” he said. “Let’s call it what it was. I’ve never been more proud of our team. I said at halftime, ‘this is a game in the second half where we had to come out with some heart’ – and we did. I think it proves a lot. We can win any game no matter how close or how a first half or play went.”