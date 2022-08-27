Senior middle linebacker Mason Armstrong gave the game ball to coach Andrew Riley after Verona rolled to a 27-0 win over Oshkosh West on Friday, Aug. 26, in the home opener.
It marked the first win this season for Verona and the first victory in Riley’s head coaching tenure.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” said Verona senior quarterback Kaden Kittleson, who completed 13 of 22 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a touchdown. “We have been working really hard. I’m really proud of coach Riley and all of the work he has been putting in. That one was for him for sure.”
The game ball just as easily could have gone to a Wildcats’ defense that forced three turnovers. Verona junior Garrison Codde and sophomore Tre Poteat each had fourth-quarter interceptions. Senior defensive lineman Drake Badger had a fumble recovery and Armstrong and senior defensive lineman Joseph Garibay combined on a sack.
“I get excited when they pass because I like to make plays,” Codde said. “Me and Tre (Poteat) are big playmakers and we like to be ballhawks. That is our favorite thing. It’s a good confidence booster for us. We are not finished. We have to come ready to play in conference.”
Riley was excited to get the win, but put the achievement in perspective. It’s one of many milestones he aims to reach as Verona (1-1) gears up for a Big Eight Conference opener against Madison East at Lussier Stadium on Friday, Sept. 2.
“It’s all on the kids,” he said. “We have about 17 or 18 guys playing their first varsity snaps this year. This is all for them. I get the chance to hopefully be here for a long time, but this was the first one for them. Our defense was outstanding, bend, but don’t break.”
Verona capitalized on two critical fourth down plays that were back-breakers for Oshkosh West.
“Our offense struggled a little bit to punch it in at times, but we got it done when it was important,” Riley said.
Oshkosh West opened the game with a 10-play drive that reached Verona’s 29-yard line that chewed up half the first quarter. The drive was kept alive by two pass interference calls on Verona. The second pass interference wiped out a Codde interception. After a holding call on West, Verona’s defense rose to the occasion on a key second-and-24 play from the home Wildcats’ 39-yard line. Garibay and Armstrong combined on a sack that resulted in a 16-yard loss that put West in a hole they couldn’t recover.
“We didn’t start out hot, but at the end we really turned it up and put our foot on them and shut them down,” Codde said.
After running just three players in the first quarter, Verona’s offense got on track in the second quarter. Badger recovered an Oshkosh West fumble at the opponents’ 46-yard line to set up the first scoring drive. The Wildcats cashed in with a nine-play, 48-yard drive, culminating in Kittleson’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Chase Bredeson. The big play to keep the drive alive came with the home Wildcats facing a fourth-and-12 from West’s 34-yard line. Kittleson hooked up with senior Gavin Farrell who leaped to haul in a 33-yard pass.
“That catch by Gavin Farrell was unreal down there on that post,” Riley said.
Verona responded again with an eight-play, 60-yard drive capped off by senior running back Trey Engram’s 10-yard TD run to extend Verona’s lead to 14-0 late in the second quarter.
“It starts up front with that offensive line and those guys worked hard to open up some gaps for Trey,” Riley said. “We thought that slip screen would work to our advantage this week with their aggression, we would get them up field. We repped it hard and the guys were able to do everything correctly.”
Engram rushed for 77 yards on 13 carries and had three receptions for 39 yards.
“Trey Engram pad level was outstanding and he was able to wear them down,” Riley said. “We hope that’s going to be the case every week.”
Oshkosh West attempted an onside kick to start the third quarter and appeared to have it recovered at their own 45-yard line. However, West’s kicker hit the ball before they recovered so Verona caught a break and took advantage of golden field position.
Five plays later, Kittleson scored on a 2-yard run.
After Verona’s defense stymied West into another punt early in the fourth quarter, the home Wildcats' offense went to work again. Facing fourth-and-7, Kittleson tossed a 9-yard TD pass to junior Michael Valitchka to extend Verona’s lead to 27-0 with 8:48 to go in the fourth quarter.
“Last week I scrambled a lot,” Kittleson said. “This week I tried to stay in the pocket more. I trust Mike (Valitchka) with everything. I knew he was going to beat his guy and I put it on him to score. He ran a great route.”
Verona did have a couple of drives stall deep in West territory.
“We know there are a lot of points we left off the board tonight,” Kittleson said. “We will get back working on that.”
Oshkosh West running back Mason Stobb rushed for 132 yards on 25 carries and it presented a different look with a zone running scheme much different than the Wing-T offense the Wildcats wanted to get pressure in the backfield.
“Against a zone-run team like this when we get deep into the backfield it works against us because they can make a cut off that,” Riley said.
Another area Riley wants to clean up is the penalties after Verona committed eight.
“Some of them are silly,” he said of the penalties. “We had a couple personal fouls that were offsetting. We have to understand when something comes at us we are not responding and we control our reactions to things. It was an exciting atmosphere and it got everyone going a little bit. It’s the most people I have ever seen at a home game before school starts so a shout out to the student section and all of the parents out there.”