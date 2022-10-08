Senior defensive end Joseph Garibay may not recall the last time the Verona football team won a Big Conference championship because he was in sixth grade.
Fast forward six years and Garibay couldn’t wait to celebrate a fumble he recovered for a touchdown in a dominating defensive performance in a 35-6 win over Janesville Craig on Friday, Oct. 7, at Verona Area High School. With the win, Verona (7-1, 6-0 Big Eight), ranked seventh in the Division 1 WisSports.net Coaches Poll, clinched at least a share of the conference title for the first time since 2016.
“It’s fantastic,” Garibay said. “It’s been one of our goals since freshman year. It’s crazy and awesome to finally reach it and check off that goal.”
The victory over Janesville Craig coupled with a win over Madison West in the regular-season finale next week could have even bigger playoff implications after Kettle Moraine, ranked eighth in Division 2, upset Mukwonago, the No. 1-ranked Division 1 team, 28-7, and fifth-ranked Kimberly beat third-ranked Neenah 31-10 on Oct. 7.
Verona could still be in contention for a No. 1 seed in the playoffs as one of only two teams ranked in the state’s top-10 to remain unbeaten in conference play. Muskego, which beat the Wildcats 28-6 in the season opener, is tied atop the Classic Eight Conference with Mukwonago and Kettle Moraine. Muskego hosts Kettle Moraine in the regular season finale Oct. 14, with the Classic Eight title on the line.
“I brought out the conference championship trophies and showed them what it looks like saying this could be yours if we get the result this week,” Verona coach Andrew Riley said. “Now the talk afterwards is we have to win next week to make sure that only we get that trophy.”
Janesville Craig needs to win one of its final two games to become playoff eligible.
“We talked all week that their playoffs started this week because they needed to win to get in,” Riley said of Janesville Craig. “We had to start our playoffs too.”
Verona senior quarterback Kaden Kittleson completed 14 of 19 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Michael Valitchka had six receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown. Junior tight end Wes Briquelet had four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Senior running back Trey Engram rushed for 56 yards on 13 carries and one touchdown. Engram is 91 rushing yards away from reaching 1,000 this season.
Two big plays by the Wildcats’ defense set the tone in the first quarter.
With the Cougars facing fourth-and-2 from their own 44-yard line, they elected to go for it. A botched snap sailed past Janesville Craig quarterback Jake Schaffner and he was sacked for a 14-yard loss that resulted in a turnover on downs.
Kittleson tossed a pass to Valitchka who turned it into a 27-yard catch and run. On the next play, Engram punched in a 3-yard touchdown run.
On Craig’s next possession, the Cougars faced a third-and-35 from their own 16-yard line. Verona senior linebacker Brandon Zier sacked Schaffner and forced a fumble. Garibay recovered the fumble for a touchdown about midway through the first quarter. Despite running only four offensive plays in the first quarter, the Wildcats led 14-0 at the end of the quarter.
Verona senior middle linebacker Mason Armstrong said the defense stuck to its assignments and was prepared to bottle up the Cougars’ triple option offense.
“We knew the quarterback liked to roll out,” Armstrong said. “We just had to hit him early and then he didn’t want to run any more.”
Schaffner completed 11 of 21 passes for 115 yards. Craig running back Owen Shucha rushed for 87 yards, but 39 came on one run. In Craig’s first 11 offensive plays, the Cougars were sacked twice by Verona, had two runs for a loss of yards, two penalties and a fumble the Wildcats recovered for a touchdown.
“That triple option is not easy to stop, especially with that athletic of a quarterback,” Riley said.
Riley said Verona always starts a game by deferring so they can have the ball to start the third quarter.
“We always want to stop them first and then score,” he said. “Shout out to the defense that got a stop and score themselves. That titled the momentum on our side and we were able to keep it.”
It marked Senior Night for the Wildcats and the defense fed off that energy.
“It’s just the juice we brought,” Armstrong said. “It’s cold, but I don’t think any of us cared. We all came out here, had the juice and performed.”
The Wildcats capped an 11-play, 75-yard second-quarter drive with Kittleson connecting with Valitchka on a 15-yard TD pass to extend the lead to 21-0. In the final minute of the second quarter, Verona went into hurry-up mode. Kittleson completed seven passes on the eight-play, 67-yard drive, capped off by a 12-yard TD strike to Briquelet to give the Wildcats a 28-0 lead with 21.4 seconds to go in the second quarter.
“We practice 2-minute drills every day in practice,” Kittleson said. “We were not looking for a field goal. We were looking for a touchdown on that drive.”
Kittleson hooked up with senior wide receiver Anthony Moberly on a 10-yard TD pass in the third quarter to punctuate a drive that chewed up about seven minutes and extended the Wildcats’ lead to 35-0.
The Cougars play a 3-3-5 defense and Riley said the Wildcats wanted to exploit the openings on the outside.
“There were a lot of guys packed into the center and after watching the film we noticed if we could make it look like we would be run heavy we could throw underneath it which we did,” he said.