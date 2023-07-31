For the second straight year, the Verona football team worked with Logan’s Heart and Smiles – a non-profit organization based out of Oregon, Wisconsin.
The team tore out the driveway and sod to make a family’s house more accessible for a child in their family. Players also met with the cement truck to help pour the new driveway.
Logan’s Heart and Smiles is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving homes and inspiring hope to families with children with special needs across Wisconsin, according to the organization's website.
For more information – including how to volunteer, sponsor and donate – visit logansheartandsmiles.org.