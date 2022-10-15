Verona senior running back Trey Engram rushed for 111 yards on 18 carries and one touchdown to lead the Verona football team to a 44-0 win over Madison West in the regular season finale on Friday, Oct. 14, at Mansfield Stadium in Madison.
With the win, Verona (8-1, 7-0 Big Eight), ranked sixth in the Division 1 WisSports’ Coaches Poll, clinched an outright conference championship for the first time since 2011. Engram eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards this season with the performance.
The Wildcats have won eight straight games since a 28-6 season-opening loss to Muskego.
Verona received a No. 2 seed in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs. The Wildcats will host Marquette in a Level 1 matchup on Friday, Oct. 21, at Verona High School.
Fourth-ranked Musekgo won a share of the Classic Eight Conference title with third-ranked Mukwonago after a 17-13 victory over Kettle Moraine.
Verona senior quarterback Kaden Kittleson completed 8 of 11 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns. He tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to senior Jake Willkom and a touchdown to Kamarr Miller. Senior running back Amir Ogunmola rushed for 45 yards on eight carries and a touchdown.
Junior right end Wes Briquelet had five receptions for 67 yards. Miller had two catches for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Sophomore defensive back Tre Poteat had a 54-yard punt return and a tackle for a safety. Junior Michael Valitchka had an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.